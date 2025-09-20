France Just Set A Nuclear Fusion Reactor World Record - And Here's How

In February, France's WEST nuclear fusion reactor made a big step toward getting clean, star-like energy for everyone. The machine held superheated plasma for 1,337 seconds, or just over 22 minutes. This broke the previous world record set by China's EAST tokamak a few weeks earlier. That's a 25% improvement, a huge leap forward when you consider that keeping plasma under control for long periods of time is one of the hardest things to achieve in the world of science.

Anne-Isabelle Etienvre, director of fundamental research at the Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA), called the achievement "a new key technological milestone." At its core, WEST used a few megawatts of heating power and powerful magnetic fields to keep hydrogen plasma at 50 million degrees Celsius, corralled inside a torus-shaped vessel.

The breakthrough demonstrates that the machine's tungsten walls and cooling systems can withstand the punishing conditions of extended plasma operation without breaking down. While WEST isn't designed to produce net power, the record shows that fusion devices can now sustain the kind of stability a future energy plant will need.