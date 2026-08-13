What Makes The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Such An Iconic Car?

The first-ever Mustang instantly flew off the shelves when it arrived in April 1964, selling a whopping 418,000 units in the first year alone. There was nothing in the market that looked quite like it, with that sporty shape and long hood. It was so successful that other carmakers wasted no time conjuring up competitors. By 1967, Chevrolet had the Camaro ready and Pontiac had the Firebird. Even Ford's own Mercury division introduced the Cougar, powered by the Cobra 428 engine.

Just three years later, Ford came out with a redesign, which took the best features from the '64 model and exaggerated them. Two inches longer and 2.7 inches wider, the new 1967 model had its headlights and taillights sunk into recesses. A carved-out section was also added to the body panel above each rear wheel. Buyers could pick the car up in three flavors: a coupe, a convertible, or a fastback.

It's the Fastback that's undoubtedly the most iconic of the three, and it's what most people picture today when the '67 model is brought up, as this variant featured a roof that sloped from the windshield down to the tail. That car's design is perhaps what attracted film studios to use it over the years. As such, the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback became an iconic car both on the screen and in the streets.