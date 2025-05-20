How Many 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanors Were Made And How Much Do They Cost Now?

A 1967 Ford Mustang named Eleanor was one of the cars featured prominently in the 2000 action film remake "Gone in 60 Seconds." The movie starred Nicholas Cage as Memphis Raines, the leader of a car theft ring that tries to boost several dozen highly desirable vehicles in a short period of time. While the supporting cast of Angelina Jolie, Robert Duvall, Giovanni Ribisi, and Timothy Olyphant is excellent, the real star of the movie is Eleanor, a special version of Ford's late '60s pony car that was stylistically similar to the high-performance Mustang Shelby GT500. A total of 11 Mustang Eleanors were made for the film, but only one of the three working versions was still intact by the time production had wrapped. In the film, The '67 Mustang was named Eleanor by Raines and his crew, who assigned women's names to each car to keep their plans a mystery to police while communicating via two-way radio.

The 11 Mustang Eleanors used in the film were built by Cinema Vehicle Services (CVS) in North Hollywood, California. The CVS team started with 1967 Mustang fastbacks and added body parts designed with help from Chip Foose, who also created the vehicles used in "RoboCop" and "Blade Runner." These custom parts, inspired by but not identical to those used on the Shelby GT500, included rocker panels with side-exit exhaust pipes, wide headlight trim pieces with extra driving lights built in, a new front fascia, and fender flares. A metallic steel gray paint job covered the body, with two wide black stripes running lengthwise down the center to complete the effect.