Can You Use A Motorcycle Helmet After It's Been Dropped?

Motorcycling will always be a balancing act between freedom and risk. Every ride asks you to trust your machine, your skill, the road surface, the weather, and everyone else you are sharing the road with. While jackets, gloves, and boots all help to ensure you're dressed for a possible slide, no piece of protective equipment carries more responsibility than your helmet.

A cursory glance at crash statistics makes it clear why. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), helmets can reduce the risk of rider fatalities by between 22 and 42 percent, while reducing the risk of traumatic brain injury by up to 69 percent. In 2024 , more than 6,200 motorcyclists lost their lives on American roads, accounting for around 16 percent of traffic fatalities, despite motorcycles only representing approximately 3 percent of vehicles on the road. The numbers alone illustrate why a quality helmet is such a critical piece of equipment, and why riders place such a high value on the reliability of their lid.

That reliance is built on trust. Modern helmets are subjected to rigorous testing before they ever reach store shelves, be it DOT, Snell , Europe's ECE 22.06 or any other recognized certification standard. That confidence, however, only endures if a rider can reasonably assume the helmet remains in the same condition it was in when it passed those tests. A signifcant drop can alter that condition, undermining the helmet's reliability, and turning it into something any capable and competent rider would do well to avoid.

Like any piece of personal protective equipment, a motorcycle helmet demands care and preventive maintenance. Keeping it clean and dry, storing and handling it correctly, and tracking potential damage are all part of ensuring it can and will perform correctly during your next unplanned get-off.