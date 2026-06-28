What Is The 5-Year Rule For Motorcycle Helmets?

Most of your riding gear shows clear signs of wearing out. Boots split, gloves thin out, and jackets fray. With these, you can tell when it's time for a replacement. But helmets are arguably sneakier, because, contrary to appearances, they do have a lifespan – and it's not tied to how scruffy they look.

The five-year rule serves as a rough yardstick for when it's time to replace your helmet with a new one. It may sound harsh, especially if you've spent money on customizing your beloved helmet, but there's a pretty solid reason behind it. The component at fault is the EPS liner, which is basically an expanded polystyrene foam that sits between your skull and the hard outer shell.

This liner is made out of the same material that cushions a new TV inside its box; because it's foam, it will absorb some of your sweat when you ride. Then, when it dries out, it shrinks a little and stiffens. It's estimated that the foam will shrink 3 to 5% annually. Use a helmet for five years, and the problem starts to add up.