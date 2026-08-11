7 Pieces Of Camping Gear Worth Buying From Costco (And 5 To Skip)

It's not uncommon to make a Costco run before hitting the dirt track for a weekend of camping. The warehouse store has everything from water by the pallet to more s'mores supplies than you could safely consume over a long weekend. In addition to filling the cooler, Costco has a wide range of camping and outdoor products. With the right plan and a sufficient budget, you could nearly outfit an entire camping trip without going anyplace else.

The question then becomes one of confidence. Can you fill your cart and head for parts unknown, safe in the knowledge that your products will come through for you when you need them? More than many other stores, Costco makes an effort to validate the quality of its products and limit its selection. The idea is that consumers may have fewer options at Costco, but everything on the shelves should be worth considering. While that's largely true, there are still a few things at Costco you can probably safely leave off your camping shopping list.

If you've got a camping trip or some outdoor time coming up (and if you need help finding somewhere to pitch your tent, there's an app for that), here are seven products you should consider and five you can probably leave on the shelf.