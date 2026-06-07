How Far Should A Generator Be From Your House When In Use?

Until such a time that greater laws exist to help protect and educate consumers, when using a portable generator, you need to be your own first line of defense. That starts with making sure you have CO alarms in your home. The National Fire Protection Agency calls for CO alarms to be installed in a centralized location outside of bedrooms, on every floor of the home, and anywhere else as applicable by state and local codes. CO alarms should be tested monthly and interconnected, if possible. In the absence of hardwired alarms, there are wireless options available.

When it comes time to shop for a portable generator, opt for one that has an integrated shut-off switch that will kill the generator if high carbon monoxide levels are detected. Many generator makers have started using this technology, like Harbor Freight's Predator series and its CO Secure feature. However, not all generator brands do, and there is no legal requirement for them to do so –- shop accordingly.

No matter what the product manual says, the safest thing is to set the generator up at least 20 feet from the property; a heavy duty power cord can be used to close the distance. Set the generator up on a stable, non-flammable surface, and try to keep it out of the elements –- by using some type of open, canopy-like structure. Under no circumstances should you backfeed your electrical system with a "suicide cord" or similar option. If you don't have an interlock or a transfer switch, you need to use an extension cord to plug in your load(s) directly into the generator. If anything prevents you from using a generator safely, then you should not use one.