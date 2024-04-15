Understanding The Technology Behind Harbor Freight Generators' CO SECURE Feature

It's always a good idea to have a generator on standby if you own a home. That way, if you suddenly lose power due to some kind of grid failure or a natural disaster, you can still use important appliances like the refrigerator, outlets for phone chargers, or personal medical equipment. However, using a generator isn't as simple as plugging one in and using it. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), generators must always be operated outside, in an open, well-ventilated area due to the ever-present risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Even if you follow the guidelines for proper generator usage, it certainly never hurts to have a few extra layers of safety. For instance, if you purchase a Predator-branded generator from your local Harbor Freight rather than one of the other major generator brands, you may notice a large notice on the box that the generator features "CO SECURE" technology. What exactly is "CO SECURE" in these generators, and how can it help to keep you and your family safe from hazardous substances?