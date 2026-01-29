Don't Make These Home Heating Mistakes, No Matter How Cold The Weather Gets

You may be dreaming of warm beaches and cold iced tea, but unfortunately, as of this writing, most of the U.S. is still deeply entrenched in winter, facing storms that have dumped snow and ice on more than half the country. While we have experienced a consistent warming trend in winter over the last few decades, cold snaps can be tough to handle. Frigid temperatures can close schools and businesses, lead to burst pipes, cause unsafe travel conditions, and make it difficult to simply keep your home warm and cozy.

Some parts of the U.S. are equipped for and accustomed to extremely cold winters, but those that rarely see it may not be so well prepared. In late January 2026, freeze warnings extended into Florida and the Gulf Coast, and even parts of Texas were under cold weather alerts. As temperatures fall, it may get harder and harder to heat your home to a level that feels comfortable, especially if you have a heating system that's not made for extreme cold, like a heat pump.

Instead, many simply turn up the heat and hope for the best when the billing cycle catches up, or they turn to supplemental heating sources and other tricks to stay warm. Some alternatives, like electric blankets, can help, but others, like moving your grill indoors or using your stove, can be very dangerous. You could start a fire or face a silent killer – carbon monoxide. Here are some things to do (and some things to not do) that will help keep you and your family safe and warm in winter.