Yes, You Can Refill Your Propane Tank At Tractor Supply — But There's A Catch

To keep your grill, your heater, and even your RV running, you know you have to refill the propane tank. Sure, your options aren't nearly as numerous as they would be if you were refilling on gas, but nevertheless, there are some unique and unexpected places that offer tank refills across the U.S. For example, your local Tractor Supply Co.

Of course, customers should know the catch before they pull up: not all propane tanks qualify for a refill at Tractor Supply. Every tank has to pass inspection as well as meet strict safety standards before it can be refilled. Anything older than 12 years has to be requalified, and anything with missing or bent foot rings or collars has to be rejected outright.

Tractor Supply won't requalify tanks on site, either, which means customers with expired cylinders will need to visit a licensed propane wholesaler such as AmeriGas before coming back. (Also worth being aware of: Tractor Supply only offers propane refills for tanks up to 100 pounds, and that includes the ones attached to recreational vehicles, forklifts, and home heating systems.)