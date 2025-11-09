Yes, You Can Refill Your Propane Tank At Tractor Supply — But There's A Catch
To keep your grill, your heater, and even your RV running, you know you have to refill the propane tank. Sure, your options aren't nearly as numerous as they would be if you were refilling on gas, but nevertheless, there are some unique and unexpected places that offer tank refills across the U.S. For example, your local Tractor Supply Co.
Of course, customers should know the catch before they pull up: not all propane tanks qualify for a refill at Tractor Supply. Every tank has to pass inspection as well as meet strict safety standards before it can be refilled. Anything older than 12 years has to be requalified, and anything with missing or bent foot rings or collars has to be rejected outright.
Tractor Supply won't requalify tanks on site, either, which means customers with expired cylinders will need to visit a licensed propane wholesaler such as AmeriGas before coming back. (Also worth being aware of: Tractor Supply only offers propane refills for tanks up to 100 pounds, and that includes the ones attached to recreational vehicles, forklifts, and home heating systems.)
How Tractor Supply refills propane tanks
Tractor Supply's approach to tank refills is pretty straightforward: customers only pay for the gallons of propane actually dispensed into their tanks, no pre-set charges, no flat fees. Tanks get filled to the maximum legal limit and are priced by the gallon. It makes for a better deal than simply exchanging the tank, which actually leaves you with less fuel. (A standard exchange cylinder typically only holds 15 pounds of propane instead of the full 20, meaning customers are essentially paying more for less.)
The store's trained propane handlers will perform a visual inspection of each tank before refilling it, checking for expiration dates, damaged collars, or excessive rust. Only approved tanks get refilled. Some stores even let customers use the Tractor Supply app to let team members know they need a refill. You're free to walk around the store while they top you off, maybe grab some of Tractor Supply's underrated tools, but the propane cylinder has to stay outside. (For safety reasons, propane tanks are never allowed indoors.)
Other rules and regulations to know before refilling your propane tank
Even tanks that pass Tractor Supply's inspection have to follow a strict set of transportation and handling rules. Federal regulations say that propane cylinders have to be transported upright and securely fastened with valves tightly closed. For sedans, SUVs, and other enclosed vehicles, federal regulations say you're not allowed to transport more than 90 pounds of propane. Also, no single tank can weigh more than 45 pounds. (Open-bed vehicles can carry up to 1,000 pounds by comparison.)
Tractor Supply also has its own set of on-site safety procedures — and that's in addition to the visual inspection and the "no tanks inside" rule. Customers have to stay at least 25 feet from the dispensing station during the refill process, and motorhomes or campers getting a refill also have to be unoccupied. After the refill, team members do a leak check on all the valves. If they find a leak, they won't let you have the tank back unless your vehicle has an open bed.
Some other little things: If lightning has been reported within 10 miles, refilling has to stop for at least 30 minutes. The retailer also won't refill certain tanks, such as autogas tanks that power RV engines. (Mounted propane tanks for your essential camper gadgets are still fine, just as long as they pass inspection and carry proper data plates.) Tractor Supply also won't store your filled tank for pickup at a later time. You have to take them home with you immediately after payment.