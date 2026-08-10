4 Settings Every New Galaxy Watch 9 Owner Needs To Enable Immediately

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch9 series in summer 2026, offering a range of incremental updates, rather than a new device that really breaks the mold. And while most of what it has to offer will be immediately accessible, there are a few things hiding inside the Settings menu you can turn on to improve your experience.

These features aren't all new — you can enable them features on older Galaxy watches as well — but they also aren't advertised. They're basically a small collection of toggles that change how fast the watch feels, how closely it tracks your movement outdoors, what it can do while sitting on a charger, and what kind of apps you are allowed to install on it.

Developer Options is what we are talking about and just like you enable it on your Android phone, you can do the same on your Wear OS watch as well. Getting there takes about 10 seconds, just head to Settings > About Watch > Software Information. Then tap on Software Version repeatedly until a small confirmation message pops up.

A new Developer Options entry will now be visible inside the Settings menu, all the way to the bottom. It works the same for all watches, whether you own the standard Galaxy Watch9 or it's pricier sibling, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2. Here are four settings that you should enable immediately.