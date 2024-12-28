8 Developer Options Worth Enabling On Your Samsung Galaxy Device

Samsung is well known for packing its Galaxy phones and tablets with far more features than any one person can use. That feature density means there's something for everyone to enjoy, and Samsung has grown into the most popular manufacturer of Android devices. But if you think the Android Settings menu is crowded already, you ain't seen nothing yet. There exists a whole section of settings hidden from those who don't seek it out. It's called Developer Options, and while most of these settings aren't useful to non-developers, some of them enable everyday functionality to supercharge your Android experience.

Advertisement

Developer options are intended for those who develop or do DIY projects, but there are some game-changing ways to make your phone feel faster and more convenient buried among them. However, it can be difficult for general users to distinguish between the settings that should be reserved for professionals and those that everyone can benefit from. So, we've rounded up some of the best Developer Options to enable on your Samsung Galaxy device. From settings that let you fly through Android more quickly to those that save battery or simply give you access to useful information about your device, there's a lot to explore.

We confirmed that these settings exist on multiple generations of devices running Android 14 with One UI 6.1. However, many have been around in Android for quite a few years and are not exclusive to Galaxy phones, meaning this guide should apply to most Android devices, not just those made by Samsung.

Advertisement