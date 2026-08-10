How Often You Should Clean Your Air Ducts - And What Happens If You Delay

While nobody would blame you for leaving your air ducts to do their job for an extended period, the fact of the matter is that neglecting filter changes and ignoring signs that the ducts need cleaning can have unpleasant knock-on effects on not just the quality of air circulating through your home, but the energy cost you incur by running the HVAC system.

The primary culprit behind a dirty air duct is, of course, dust, as it is with just about every other cramped space in your home. However, a dust-filled duct is especially problematic if particles start blowing from the vents into your living space, which can set off allergies and make breathing uncomfortable. Ducts are also a magnet for pests like rats and insects seeking refuge from outside, which means the ducts can fill up with droppings and dead bugs if left uncleaned for long stretches. The most pressing potential concern is mold, which can form in ducts during humid seasons or in damp climates. The presence of mold, depending on its severity, could turn poor air quality into a genuine health concern requiring professional intervention.

Even putting matters of hygiene aside, dirty ducts can contribute to higher energy costs. If your ducts are choked with dust, it becomes more difficult for your HVAC system to properly circulate hot or cold air, forcing it to work harder than it normally would. With the system in overdrive, you may incur higher recurring energy costs, even if your usage of the AC or heater hasn't changed.