What Does Rip Capacity Mean On A Table Saw?
In any woodworking shop or garage, a table saw from a major hardware brand is generally one of the biggest workhorse tools. With its powerful spinning blade, it can cut cleanly through most types of wood. Whether or not your table saw is able to slice a large enough piece of wood or other material in a single pass is largely determined by the saw's rip capacity.
"Ripping" with a table saw means you're removing material lengthwise to make a piece of wood narrower. You're ripping off the excess. Rip capacity is the space between the saw's blade and its protective fence, a metric that determines the maximum material width that a table saw can produce from a larger piece of wood.
Rip capacity helps to determine both the specific type of table saw that would be ideal for your particular woodworking situation, as well as the types of materials you can most easily work with. If you're only cutting a small piece of wood, a saw with a hefty rip capacity may be a bit overkill, but having a table saw with a larger rip capacity does mean that you can cut through larger materials like a big sheet of plywood.
How big do you need?
Basically, the larger a table saw's rip capacity, the larger piece of wood you can cut while still being guided by the fence. The fence helps guide the wood through the saw, ensuring that your cut is straight and square. If the rip capacity is higher, you can deal with larger sheets.
Different types of table saws have different rip capacities. For example, a typical jobsite table saw has a rip capacity of 20 to 24 inches, a quality portable table saw typically has a rip capacity in the range of 24 to 30 inches, and a professional-grade cabinet table saw usually has a rip capacity of up to 50 inches.
The ideal rip capacity for your needs depends mostly on what you plan on doing with your table saw. The rip capacity on a portable table saw would be good for some simple woodworking or a basic framing job, but if you're working with full-size sheets of plywood that need to have big chunks ripped off to build something like a large cabinet, that's a job for a professional-grade tool with a higher rip capacity.
That being said, a smaller rip capacity is not necessarily a deal breaker. If you need to cut a 48-inch-wide sheet of plywood down to 42 inches, you can either use a table saw with a 42-inch rip capacity, or you can simply rip six inches off the side. Either way, you'll get your 42-inch sheet of plywood.