What Does Rip Capacity Mean On A Table Saw?

In any woodworking shop or garage, a table saw from a major hardware brand is generally one of the biggest workhorse tools. With its powerful spinning blade, it can cut cleanly through most types of wood. Whether or not your table saw is able to slice a large enough piece of wood or other material in a single pass is largely determined by the saw's rip capacity.

"Ripping" with a table saw means you're removing material lengthwise to make a piece of wood narrower. You're ripping off the excess. Rip capacity is the space between the saw's blade and its protective fence, a metric that determines the maximum material width that a table saw can produce from a larger piece of wood.

Rip capacity helps to determine both the specific type of table saw that would be ideal for your particular woodworking situation, as well as the types of materials you can most easily work with. If you're only cutting a small piece of wood, a saw with a hefty rip capacity may be a bit overkill, but having a table saw with a larger rip capacity does mean that you can cut through larger materials like a big sheet of plywood.