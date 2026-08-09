What Are The 5 OSHA Rules On Extension Cords?

A common trap that many people fall into with extension cords is plugging them in once and then never taking them out. You have some device or heavy-duty appliance that you want to use, but it's just a little too far from the outlet, so you plug it into an extension cord and forget about it. Unfortunately, this would be considered an OSHA violation.

As stated by OSHA's electrical standards, extension cords are only permitted to be used as a temporary wiring solution for a maximum of 90 days. You can plug one in for a device that you're actively using for work purposes, but as soon as you're finished with whatever you're doing, that extension cord needs to come out of the wall and be put away. Extension cords aren't intended or rated to be part of permanent fixtures, and using them in that way isn't considered safe.

If you need to use a device consistently, you need to either move it closer to an outlet, or give the electrician a call to install another outlet nearby. Incidentally, OSHA's regulations also prohibit "daisy chaining" extension cords and power strips, or plugging one extension cord into another to increase its range. Extension cords are not rated to be safely used in this manner, so doing so would be a violation.