Why You Shouldn't Plug A Surge Protector Into Another Surge Protector

Just like surge protectors are one of the devices you should never plug into an extension cord, connecting one surge protector to another is something you should never do. While it may seem like a good idea when power outlets are at a premium, this seemingly innocent practice can have serious consequences. That's because each surge protector is rated for a specific electrical load, which tells you how much power it can safely handle before it fails. When you plug one surge protector into another, they can exceed this capacity, especially the one closest to the wall outlet, which ends up bearing the brunt of the load. This can cause overheating, tripped breakers, and even fires.

Most surge protectors are UL-listed for stand-alone use, meaning you can't string them together because they're not designed to handle the combined draw of multiple devices downstream. If you take a look at the instructions that came with your surge protector (keep in mind that some don't come with any), you may notice that it includes guidance to plug it directly into a wall outlet. If you don't use the surge protector as outlined in the manufacturer's guidelines, you might void both the surge protector's warranty and the warranty on any devices plugged into it.

Daisy-chaining is so problematic that it's considered a violation of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace safety standards and goes against the National Electrical Code (NEC). While you don't have to follow OSHA and NEC regulations in your home, the safety risks still apply, making daisy-chaining surge protectors a bad idea wherever you are.

