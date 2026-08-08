How Long Do Ball Joints Last And How Can You Tell When They're Going Bad?

This may seem obvious, but when you steer the car, the wheels turn left and right — those wheels are connected to larger hub assemblies, which themselves must also turn left and right. Brakes, CV (constant velocity) axles, tie rods, the wheel hub itself — it's all designed to flex and move constantly as you go down the road. That's the point of your front suspension, and connecting it all is a set of two ball joints — an upper and lower ball joint, respectively.

Think of a typical double-wishbone front suspension setup like two hands grasping on your wheel hub from the top and bottom. Their job is to hold everything steady and make sure the wheel doesn't fall off, but it's got to do that while the wheel turns and moves with the bumps in the road. Hence why the ball joints are shaped like, well, balls — they're actually omnidirectional joints seated in a casing, similar to your shoulders. And like your shoulders, they can rotate around on two axes, allowing the wheel to move up and down as well as left and right.

Naturally, all that motion wears these devices down. It depends on your driving habits, but generally you're looking at around 70-100,000 miles depending on the make and model. There are a variety of symptoms you'll notice when they're going bad as well, ranging from strange noises to bizarre suspension behavior, with more severe cases having plenty of play in the front suspension. Worst-case scenario is that the ball joint fails entirely, at which point your wheel will literally fall off. So it's vital to identify this problem early — here's how to do it.