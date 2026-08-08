Are Miatas Good For Road Trips? Here's What Drivers Say

When you picture setting off for a road trip, what car pops in your head? Maybe the perennially romanticized lazy wagon that rides on a bed of clouds, or a big RV towing a Jeep. It could be a fuel-efficient crossover with plenty of legroom, or a pickup truck carrying an RV and a cooler of zesty refreshments. Not many people are liable to peg a Mazda MX-5 for that role, though, and it's easy to see why. Whether it's because we've grown accustomed to larger vehicles in recent years or the MX-5 simply doesn't match that "road trip car" paradigm, it's hardly ever anyone's top choice, enthusiast or not.

But the real question is: Is the MX-5, also called the Miata, actually good at road trips? Despite the lack of cargo space, the stiff ride, the gear ratios, and a number of other issues we'll discuss, do its quirks make up for all that? Remarkably, according to drivers, absolutely.

We browsed journalistic blogs, forums, professional articles, and personal anecdotes alike to confirm this because we didn't believe it at first, either. Sure, they're widely-known as some of the best enthusiast cars of all time, but the MX-5 is without question a more specialized machine. It's not designed for long-distance highway driving, yet it actually does just that with spirited aplomb — provided you can deal with the downsides.

This isn't even an entirely unknown phenomenon, either. Plenty of enthusiasts around the world, in all sorts of climates and road conditions, have driven their Miatas for hundreds or even thousands of miles in single trips. We'll be considering all of these, ranging from long American freeway excursions to tight European and urban landscapes, to be as comprehensive as possible.