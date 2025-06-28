Some car model names have complex and interesting origins, and carmakers often borrow from the language of the company's homeland. But although it's a Japanese brand, Mazda called the MX-5 the Miata in the United States based on its similarity to a German word. The market-specific model name came from an archaic term that meant "reward."

The car was given the name Miata in North America because Mazda's North American marketing team believed that the car would be more enedearing to potential buyers with that name versus the MX-5 designation. The name "Laguna" was an early contender, but the head of the marketing team preferred the modern German word for reward, which was "Meed." While researching the term, the team discovered that an archaic Old German version of the word was "Miata" and their work was done.

The Miata badge couldn't be used in Japan, where a company named Miyata had been in business making bicycles and weapons since 1840. Instead of risking costly copyright lawsuits, Mazda limited the Miata name to the U.S. and Canadian markets. In Europe, the MX-5 was sold in Mazda's new Eunos dealerships as the Eunos Roadster. Mazda shut down its luxury brand in 1996, but released 110 special Eunos Edition MX-5s in France in 2020 as a tribute. Despite some common issues with the Miata reported by owners, it has a great reputation for being reliable and fun to drive.