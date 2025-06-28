Why Is The Mazda MX-5 Called Miata In The US?
Some car model names have complex and interesting origins, and carmakers often borrow from the language of the company's homeland. But although it's a Japanese brand, Mazda called the MX-5 the Miata in the United States based on its similarity to a German word. The market-specific model name came from an archaic term that meant "reward."
The car was given the name Miata in North America because Mazda's North American marketing team believed that the car would be more enedearing to potential buyers with that name versus the MX-5 designation. The name "Laguna" was an early contender, but the head of the marketing team preferred the modern German word for reward, which was "Meed." While researching the term, the team discovered that an archaic Old German version of the word was "Miata" and their work was done.
The Miata badge couldn't be used in Japan, where a company named Miyata had been in business making bicycles and weapons since 1840. Instead of risking costly copyright lawsuits, Mazda limited the Miata name to the U.S. and Canadian markets. In Europe, the MX-5 was sold in Mazda's new Eunos dealerships as the Eunos Roadster. Mazda shut down its luxury brand in 1996, but released 110 special Eunos Edition MX-5s in France in 2020 as a tribute. Despite some common issues with the Miata reported by owners, it has a great reputation for being reliable and fun to drive.
Mazda briefly dropped the Miata name in the U.S.
Although the Miata has been steadily popular over four generations since 1989, Mazda briefly experimented with dropping the North-America only name from the MX-5. When the third generation NC version of the Miata went on sale for the 2006 model year, the car was bigger, heavier and more powerful but was badged in the U.S and Canada as the MX-5. While this brought North America in line with the rest of the world, fans of the car weren't having it. Apparently once a Miata, always a Miata, and Mazda eventually gave in, bringing the badge back about a decade ago.
In our review of the 2025 Mazda Miata, we found it to be a welcome bit of fun in an age of cars bloated with too much technology. Although it's worn different badges and gone through some changes, the Mazda MX-5 Miata has remained true to its essential formula for over 35 years. It's still a small, lightweight, rev-happy stick shift rear-wheel drive sports car that can be fully enjoyed without exceeding the speed limit. Any time you're ready, the Mazda Miata is your willing companion in searching out a twisty road that's begging to reveal its secrets.