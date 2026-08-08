11 Lowe's Finds Under $2 That Are Actually Worth Buying

If you walk into a hardware store with some disposable income and without a plan, there's no telling how much you might spend. It's certainly possible to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars at the hardware store without even breaking much of a sweat. It's also possible to get in, grab a few goodies, and get out without breaking the bank.

Some of these items could come in handy on a regular basis, helping you complete everyday tasks and solve everyday problems. Others are meant for emergencies and, with any luck, you'll never have to use them. But you'll be glad you invested a few spare dollars if and when you need them.

If you've got $20 burning a hole in your pocket and need some suggestions, you can get everything on this list with a few bucks to spare. While prices may vary based on location and are subject to change over time, each item on this list costs $2 or less at the time of writing.