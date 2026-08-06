4 Midsize SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Honda Pilot

There's no doubt that the popular three-row Honda Pilot gets a lot of things right. Critics praise it for its smooth ride, ample passenger and cargo space, quiet cabin, and even its decent off-roading capabilities. More than half of Kelley Blue Book consumer reviewers give the vehicle five stars and 90% recommend the Pilot to other drivers, praising both its style and comfort. The Pilot failed to make the top ten list of bestselling midsize SUVs through June 2026, however, falling into 12th place so far for the year after securing 9th place in 2025.

When it comes to midsize SUVs, the typical buyer is often looking for enough space for a family to spread out, while also leaving cargo space for luggage, pets, sporting equipment, and more. Because midsize SUVs are larger than their subcompact and compact cousins, drivers also want more power under the hood and towing capabilities for trailers or boats. Most buyers also want plenty of standard safety features that will help them keep their friends and family safe, along with tech features that simplify the drive and make it more fun.

The 2026 Honda Pilot is well-rated by most critics, with a rating of Very Good by Consumer Reports and an 8.7 out of 10 overall score from U.S. News & World Report. Despite that score, however, U.S. News places it at 14 out of 27 midsize SUVs, and it scored only a ranking of "Good" in an Edmunds review. Here are four top-ranked midsize SUVs that outperform the Pilot in expert reviews and rankings.