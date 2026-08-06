4 Midsize SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Honda Pilot
There's no doubt that the popular three-row Honda Pilot gets a lot of things right. Critics praise it for its smooth ride, ample passenger and cargo space, quiet cabin, and even its decent off-roading capabilities. More than half of Kelley Blue Book consumer reviewers give the vehicle five stars and 90% recommend the Pilot to other drivers, praising both its style and comfort. The Pilot failed to make the top ten list of bestselling midsize SUVs through June 2026, however, falling into 12th place so far for the year after securing 9th place in 2025.
When it comes to midsize SUVs, the typical buyer is often looking for enough space for a family to spread out, while also leaving cargo space for luggage, pets, sporting equipment, and more. Because midsize SUVs are larger than their subcompact and compact cousins, drivers also want more power under the hood and towing capabilities for trailers or boats. Most buyers also want plenty of standard safety features that will help them keep their friends and family safe, along with tech features that simplify the drive and make it more fun.
The 2026 Honda Pilot is well-rated by most critics, with a rating of Very Good by Consumer Reports and an 8.7 out of 10 overall score from U.S. News & World Report. Despite that score, however, U.S. News places it at 14 out of 27 midsize SUVs, and it scored only a ranking of "Good" in an Edmunds review. Here are four top-ranked midsize SUVs that outperform the Pilot in expert reviews and rankings.
Hyundai Palisade
The 2026 Hyundai Palisade earned an Excellent rating from Consumer Reports, and it also sits higher on U.S. News & World Report's list of midsize SUVs, coming in at number four. The Palisade also scores better with Edmunds, achieving a "Very Good" rating that praises its plush ride and high-end materials.
The Palisade was fully redesigned for 2026 and has a starting MSRP of $39,435, compared to the Honda Pilot's $42,395. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating with room for up to eight passengers, depending on the configuration. Unlike some competitors, which have opted to move to four-cylinder turbo engines for fuel efficiency, the Palisade and the Pilot have six-cylinder engines in all models. The front-wheel drive base model Pilot does slightly better on fuel efficiency than the Palisade, seeing 19 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, compared to the Hyundai's 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway ratings.
When it comes to safety, both vehicles get identical ratings from U.S. News & World Report and both have a wide array of standard features. Both SUVs also offer a 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Hyundai has a better five-year / 60,000-mile limited warranty compared to Honda's standard three-year / 36,000-mile program. Hyundai also offers a 10-year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, while the Pilot's powertrain is protected by a five-year / 60,000-mile warranty.
Toyota Grand Highlander
Both the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and Grand Highlander Hybrid typically rank better than the Honda Pilot, with Consumer Reports giving the standard gasoline version a "Very Good" ranking and the hybrid version an even better score of "Excellent." The Grand Highlander also received a better rating from Edmunds, though Car and Driver gave both the Toyota and the Honda Pilot identical ratings on its list of the best three-row SUVs.
The Grand Highlander has a very similar starting price as the Pilot — the entry-level LE trim starts at $42,260. Expect to pay about $3,000 more for the base hybrid model. If you frequently haul large dogs or love to take road trips, the Grand Highlander lives up to its name and offers more cargo space than the Pilot. With both rows of seating folded down, it has 97.5 cubic feet compared to the Honda's 87. The Grand Highlander LE has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine compared to the Pilot's six-cylinder, and both offer standard front-wheel drive. Despite its smaller engine, the Toyota's large size means it only sees slightly better fuel economy, however.
Both vehicles have the same size touchscreen for the infotainment center along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota and Honda also both provide a long list of standard safety features, along with the same three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Interested buyers should note that Toyota plans to take the Grand Highlander fully electric for the 2027 model year.
Kia Telluride
The popular Kia Telluride receives top marks from Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report, and Kelley Blue Book. In its New SUV Ratings, Consumer Reports has the 2027 model listed as "In Test," though a June 2026 review by the company found a lot to like. Kia skipped the 2026 model in order to launch a fully-redesigned model for 2027 that offers a more edgy look that fits in well with the automaker's modern electric lineup.
The Telluride starts just under $40,000, making it a bit more affordable than the Pilot. The base LX trim has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that sees comparable fuel mileage compared to the Honda. Kia has packed less horsepower under the hood compared to the Pilot, but the Telluride has more torque, giving it better pulling power and faster acceleration from a stop.
If you're looking for a fun color you'll have to invest in a higher trim, as the LX is only available in gray, black, and white, though the base model Pilot is also limited to only five colors. The Telluride offers three rows of seating along with a few standard features on the base trim not available on the entry-level Pilot, including satellite radio, parking assistance, and leatherette seats. These SUVs are very similar in size but the Telluride offers more cargo space and overall legroom. Kia offers a fantastic 10-year / 100,000-mile warranty that beats most competitors.
Honda Passport
The Honda Passport ranks at the top of Consumer Reports' SUV ratings, earning an "Excellent" designation and also a Consumer Reports Recommended badge. It's the only midsize SUV we've included here that does not offer three rows of seating, but its excellent ratings with not only Consumer Reports but also U.S. News & World Report and Car and Driver secured its spot on the list.
The 2026 Passport starts at $44,950 for the base RTL trim, making it a bit more expensive than the Honda Pilot. All models come with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive, while the base model of the Pilot offers front-wheel drive. The RTL comes better equipped in other ways as well, with standard leather and cloth seats that are also heated and a long list of standard safety features including parking assistance, which isn't available on the base Pilot.
The Passport and Pilot have identical horsepower and torque numbers, but the Passport has slightly larger tires and an inch more ground clearance. The Passport is also slightly taller but shorter in length, yet it still offers almost as much cargo space and near-identical legroom. The Pilot gets slightly better gas mileage which is likely down to the fact that despite being a bit smaller, the Passport is actually a heavier vehicle. Both cars have the same basic three-year / 36,000-mile warranty and five-year / 60,000-mile drivetrain warranty.
Methodology
In this article, we did not seek to find midsize SUVs that are inherently "better" or "worse" than the Honda Pilot. We simply looked at ratings from popular and trusted sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, U.S. News & World Report, and Kelley Blue Book, to find midsize SUVs that were ranked higher in overall scores or lists than the Pilot. We sought to include mostly three-row SUVs because the Honda Pilot offers three rows of seating. We encourage all buyers to research carefully and compare vehicles based on what's most important to them, including safety options and ratings, passenger and cargo space, fuel efficiency, and more.