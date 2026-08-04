Why Some People Are Ditching Windows Laptops For MacBooks

Rivalry between Windows PCs and Mac computers has existed for as long as the platforms have been around. There are certain workflows that demand one operating system over the other. For instance, Windows has, for years, been the recommended choice for gamers — and it still somewhat is, primarily thanks to compatibility. That said, Mac computers have been enjoying an increase in adoption rate recently, especially among those who are tech-savvy. Apple's switch to using its in-house M-series silicon is likely a huge contributor to this.

The M1 MacBook Air that was unveiled in 2020 set a new benchmark for how efficiently laptops should be performing. Every year since then, Mac computers have been seeing steady improvements in performance, while offering all-day battery life. Although a decent selection of Windows laptops have also switched to using ARM-based SoCs that bring major improvements to efficiency, the way Apple handled the transition was far more graceful. Currently, if you're shopping for a thin, minimalist laptop that can handle heavy workflows off the charger, it's easier to recommend a MacBook.

Beyond the gains in performance and battery life, there are a couple of other reasons why people have been migrating over to Mac. Users on Reddit often point to macOS being a more stable operating system or how certain apps like Final Cut Pro are exclusive to Macs. Others simply prefer how well-built all of Apple's computers are.