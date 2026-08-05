12 Gadgets Under $50 That Can Elevate Your Home Office

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Working from home has been the new normal for over 6 years now, with remote work being one of the few pleasures the average employee discovered at the height of the pandemic. Not having to clock in at an office miles away is still a treat, but as work moved into our homes, many of us found ourselves having to create ideal dedicated spaces for our jobs and careers. We all know too well the struggles of setting up one of these spaces.

However, turns out there are tons of things to buy to make your work life at home easier. On a high level, the main things to focus on are your lumbar support and your computer setup — and getting good options in both categories can drain a hole in your wallet. However, that's not all you need for a fully built-out home office. You need gadgets that will keep you sharp, focused, and stop you from taking multiple trips away from your screen so you can "lock in," as the kids say these days. At the same time, these are nice-to-haves and not necessarily essentials, so you don't want to spend a fortune buying them.

Trying to fit out your own home workspace? You're in luck; we've compiled a list of 12 gadgets priced under $50 a pop that can take your home office to the next level. Whether that's through ergonomic support for your body or keeping you comfortable through other means, you can't go wrong with any of these selections.