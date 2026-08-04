3 Things That Make The American Ford Mustang Different From The European Version

The Ford Mustang that is currently sold in Europe has a number of similarities to the U.S. model, but it also differs in numerous ways, incorporating a number of changes that make it viable to sell in Europe from a marketing perspective, while also enabling the Mustang to meet the necessary standards that every vehicle sold in the EU must conform with. Just like with other American and European cars, there are differences between the EU market Mustang and the American versions.

The current Mustang sold in both Europe and the U.S. is the seventh-generation S650 model, which has been on sale since the 2024 model year. On the outside, it displays its new "tri-bar" LED headlights, set into a more aggressive front end, with wider rear fenders. Inside, there have been major changes, with a new interior featuring two digital displays that can be configured to each owner's preferences.

The digital instrument cluster measures 12.4 inches, while the adjoining central touchscreen is larger at 13.2 inches. This significant change to the Mustang's interior is clearly an attempt on Ford's part to attract a younger, more tech-savvy customer to its long-running ponycar, in Europe as well as in the U.S. The seventh-gen 'Stang is definitely one of the best-looking Mustangs Ford has ever made.