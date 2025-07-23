Why Don't Cars In England Drive On The Right Side Of The Road?

When it comes to roads, driving, and automobiles, the English tend to do things a little differently to Americans. In Old Blighty, trucks are called "lorries", drivers turn using indicators instead of blinkers, and crosswalks are called "zebra crossings", even though you rarely see a zebra using one. More importantly, especially if you happen to be driving over there, you will find the English insist on driving on the wrong side of the road.

Of course, the Brits would argue they drive on the correct side of the road — the left-hand side, according to the law. Driving on the left requires that their road vehicles be right-hand-drive, so the driver is seated closer to the center line than to the sidewalk (and shifts the stick with the left hand). A right-hand-drive car on the left side of the road gives the driver a better view of oncoming traffic — very handy when overtaking or making a right-hand turn.

But when cars in 65% of countries in the world are driven on the right, including across most of continental Europe, why are vehicles in the U.K. driven on the left? While this could be put down to bulldog-like obstinacy, the reason, as it turns out, is mostly because of Napoleon.