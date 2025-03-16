Why Are So Many Convertibles Called Spiders?

The second potential origin for the term "spider" has a bit of a tighter timeframe than the other origin. Specifically, this story takes place in the year 1953: The global automotive industry was in full swing by this point, with journalists coming from all parts to see what each country's brands were cooking up. One such journalist was visiting an auto show in New York on a trip from his home country of Italy.

While perusing the vehicles on display, he happened upon the streamlined form of the roofless Porsche 550 Speeder — the same kind of car that legendary actor James Dean drove in when he passed. Interested in the car, the journalist found an old phone and placed a call to his office in Italy. Unfortunately, phone lines weren't exactly high-quality at the time, especially over such a vast distance, so the call between the journalist and his associates ended up a bit garbled.

He was able to convey that this impressive car had no roof, but when they asked for the name, they couldn't quite hear him when he said "Speeder." As a result, the name was incorrectly printed as "Spider," and despite the inaccuracy, it ended up sticking. It's also occasionally printed as "Spyder," which is the name you're likely to get if you look up the 550.

It's borderline impossible to verify either of these stories, but the term "spider" has become ubiquitous enough that it doesn't really matter anymore. Even if nobody knows why, convertibles are Spiders, and that's just the way it is.