Why Are Crosswalks Called 'Zebra Crossings' In England?

If you've ever walked through a street in the U.K. and noticed bold white stripes painted across the dark road surface, you've already met the famous zebra crossing. It might sound like a quirky British term, but "zebra crossing" is actually the official name for those striped pedestrian paths, and there's a pretty good reason behind it. These crossings didn't always look this way, though. And the story behind their design is all about safety, visibility, and a little bit of creative thinking.

Back in 1951, the town of Slough in England became home to the world's very first zebra crossing. The design was simple but eye-catching — white-painted stripes that stood out clearly against the road. It didn't take long for someone to say what everyone was thinking — it looked like a zebra. British Prime Minister Jim Callaghan is often credited for giving it the name, and it stuck. But behind the catchy name is a rich history.