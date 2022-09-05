The Bizarre History Of The Pedestrian Scoop

When it comes to bizarre inventions, this absurd pedestrian scooper takes the whole carriage. Car safety technology saw a dramatic improvement in the 21st century, but in the '30s, things were a lot different. This was a time before the first car with a three-point seat belt system even came to be. While seat belts prioritize the safety of passengers inside by minimizing the effects of inertia, it does little to cushion the impact dealt to pedestrians outside. That's why in the '30s, two Sheffield engineers came up with an invention to address just that, with the help of their bizarre pedestrian-catching contraption, as showcased by a YouTube video from British Pathé.

Using a retractable net akin to the front shovel of a backhoe loader, the inventors hoped to keep pedestrians from being fatally wounded during a collision. However, much like an odd lifesaving concept car in the '50s, this idea never really caught on in the world of car safety equipment. Some might be wondering, does this strange pedestrian scooper actually have any potential in a real car crash scenario? Sure, it might have been a mildly entertaining notion at the very least, but there's a good reason why it ultimately failed to convince adopters.