This Bizarre 'Safest Car' Concept Is Being Saved

Sir Vival, a one-of-its-kind car rocking a two-section design and once hailed as the safety car of the future, has found a new home in hopes that it gets a much-deserved restoration. As per Hemmings, the experimental car is shifting base from its old abode of Bellingham Auto Sales' garage — owner Edward T. Moore graciously allowing SlashGear to use the images you see here — to the Lane Motor Museum run by Jeff Lane in Nashville, TN.

The car is nothing short of a legend in automobile history, primarily because of its unique design and safety features: some of which have since become a staple for cars in the years to come. Heavily modified from a 1948 Hudson, the cyclopean car had the engine and a pair of wheels attached to the front segment, while the rear portion had a cockpit-like design with a centered steering wheel. The two portions were connected with a hinge, allowing them to pivot independently.

The driver's segment had a dome-like glass with an all-round view, while the wipers were stationary. Instead of sweeping wipers as found on other cars, Sir Vival rotated the curved glass, instead, to clean it. The car had soft steel bumpers all around, side rear lights, seat belts, and even an air intake at the top that looks strikingly similar to the concept of an engine inlet on a modern F1 car.