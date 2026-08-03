5 STIHL Tools & Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

A chainsaw is one of those essential yard tools that homeowners may not realize they really need until they actually do need one. If you'd prefer not to wait until you've got a yard full of fallen branches that need cutting down to see the need for a good chainsaw, they are easy enough to come by in the consumer market, with several major manufacturers putting their logos on quality devices these days.

There are so many options that it may be tough for some to determine which brand is most worthy of their hard earned money. But those who do even a little bit of research in the chainsaw market will learn with a quickness that Stihl is widely regarded as one of the best brands in the powered cutting tool game. If you're interested in procuring a Stihl chainsaw for yourself, the brand currently features models to suit virtually any need in its online marketplace.

While you're perusing those options, you might want to consider checking out some of the other tools and gear featured on the site, because Stihl has stretched its range of offerings well beyond just high-powered chainsaws. In fact, Stihl likely has a handful of powered and non-powered products available that even its most devoted fans had no idea even existed. Here's a few you might genuinely be surprised to find among Stihl's offerings.