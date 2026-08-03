4 EV Alternatives To The Bolt (Which Chevy's Only Bringing Back For A Limited Time)

The Bolt originally debuted in 2016, when the EV market was much smaller and mainly dominated by Tesla, Toyota, and Nissan. The small, inexpensive Chevy offered 200 miles of range and was meant as a more affordable option for those interested in electric vehicles. Chevrolet also hoped to increase awareness about how electric vehicles are a healthier option for our environment.

Sales took off, and in 2017 it was the second-bestselling EV in the U.S., trailing only behind the Tesla Model S. It even outperformed the popular Toyota Prius, a plug-in hybrid. The Bolt faced challenges early on with a series of battery recalls, but overall it sold well due to its low MSRP and decent driving range. Chevy discontinued the Bolt in 2023, but the automaker revived the EV for the 2027 model year and it's on sale now with a starting price of $27,600. That makes it the most affordable EV currently on the market, but buyers will have to move fast — the Bolt is only back for a limited time and will be produced for only 18 months.

You may not be quite ready to make the leap to an electric vehicle just yet, or perhaps the Chevy Bolt doesn't quite fit your needs. Here are four alternatives that may be a better choice for you that compare to the Bolt in terms of price, size, range, and more.