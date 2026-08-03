4 EV Alternatives To The Bolt (Which Chevy's Only Bringing Back For A Limited Time)
The Bolt originally debuted in 2016, when the EV market was much smaller and mainly dominated by Tesla, Toyota, and Nissan. The small, inexpensive Chevy offered 200 miles of range and was meant as a more affordable option for those interested in electric vehicles. Chevrolet also hoped to increase awareness about how electric vehicles are a healthier option for our environment.
Sales took off, and in 2017 it was the second-bestselling EV in the U.S., trailing only behind the Tesla Model S. It even outperformed the popular Toyota Prius, a plug-in hybrid. The Bolt faced challenges early on with a series of battery recalls, but overall it sold well due to its low MSRP and decent driving range. Chevy discontinued the Bolt in 2023, but the automaker revived the EV for the 2027 model year and it's on sale now with a starting price of $27,600. That makes it the most affordable EV currently on the market, but buyers will have to move fast — the Bolt is only back for a limited time and will be produced for only 18 months.
You may not be quite ready to make the leap to an electric vehicle just yet, or perhaps the Chevy Bolt doesn't quite fit your needs. Here are four alternatives that may be a better choice for you that compare to the Bolt in terms of price, size, range, and more.
Nissan Leaf
Nissan has not yet released the 2027 model of the Leaf, but the 2026 model is the most affordable EV after the Chevy Bolt, with the base S+ front-wheel drive model starting at $29,990. The Leaf also has a better driving range, averaging 303 miles to a charge versus the Bolt's range of 262 miles. Both vehicles are small hatchbacks with a seating capacity of five.
Both vehicles deliver nearly identical horsepower, with the Nissan putting out 214 and the Chevy offering 210 hp. If you want a vehicle that's quick off the mark, the Nissan Leaf S+ has 261 lb-ft of torque, while the Bolt LT has 169 lb-ft.
Both vehicles also offer identical three-year/36,000-mile warranties. However, Chevy covers electrical components and the battery for up to eight years or 100,000 miles. While Nissan covers the battery for 100,000 miles, electrical components are only covered for 60 months. The Bolt also comes with a few more standard or optional safety features that are not available on the base Leaf, including a parental control system, pedestrian detection, and driver attention monitoring. When it comes to technology, the vehicles are fairly evenly matched, offering standard Bluetooth, remote keyless entry and other tech features. However, the Bolt also has standard remote start and navigation, which are not available on the base Leaf.
Tesla Model 3
Regardless of how you feel about Elon Musk, there's no denying that Tesla remains the bestselling EV brand in the U.S. The Model Y takes the number one spot, but the automaker's least expensive option, the Model 3, takes the silver medal. If you have a bit more to spend, you may want to consider this Tesla, which currently starts at $36,990. The Model 3 has an estimated range of 321 miles on a single charge, and it can add up to 170 miles of range in only 15 minutes of charging.
The Tesla and the Chevy offer similar tech and safety options, though the Tesla adds some conveniences that are not available on the base model Bolt, including real-time traffic information and side view cameras. The Model 3 is a standard sedan rather than a hatchback, and has a generous 21 cubic feet of cargo space compared to the Bolt's 16.2 cubic feet. The interior of the Tesla is what many describe as minimalist, with almost no physical buttons or knobs. The touchscreen is used for almost everything, and it's the centerpiece of the cabin. The Bolt offers a more traditional interior, with a large touchscreen that is complimented by physical buttons.
The Tesla also has a better basic warranty than the Bolt and is covered for four years or 50,000 miles. Full Self Driving (Supervised) is also available on the Model 3 under a subscription plan that costs $99 per month.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai's most affordable electric option, the Ioniq 5, costs a little over $7,000 more than the Bolt, with a starting price of $35,000. However, buyers also get more car for their money, as the Ioniq has a longer wheelbase and more cargo capacity. If you want to get the most driving range out of a base model, however, you may want to stick with the Bolt, which can go 262 miles on a charge. The Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range will only take you 245 miles, though if you upgrade to the SE model for a few thousand more, that range increases drastically to 318 miles.
The base model of the Bolt offers 210 hp compared to the Ioniq 5's 168 hp. Upgrading to the SE model improves that number to 225 hp on rear-wheel drive models. The vehicles have comparable standard safety features, though the Bolt offers a few options not available on the base Ioniq 5. The Hyundai comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which is slightly larger than the Bolt's. The Ioniq 5 also boasts standard navigation along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which the Bolt does not offer. The Hyundai also has some nifty available premium features.
Much like the Model 3, the Ioniq 5 also has a better standard warranty and is protected for five years or 60,000 miles. It also boasts a 10-year/100,000 mile warranty for the electric battery.
Subaru Uncharted
For fans of the PlayStation game series, the name of this Subaru may evoke feelings of adventure and treasure-hunting. This brand new electric vehicle from Subaru is technically a compact electric SUV and offers more space and ground clearance than the Chevy Bolt. The entry-level Premium trim is currently available for $34,995, but buyers should be warned that, unlike most Subarus, the base model does not come with standard all-wheel drive.
The Uncharted offers excellent range for the price and is able to go more than 300 miles on a single charge. It can go from 10% to 80% charge in 28 minutes using a DC fast charger, which is comparable to the Bolt's 25-minute estimate for the same charge. They also offer similar horsepower. While both available models of the Bolt are front-wheel drive, if you want all-wheel drive you can upgrade to the Sport model of the Uncharted, which has a starting price of $39,795.
Inside, both vehicles seat five passengers. The Uncharted has a 14-inch touchscreen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technologies include a pre-collision braking system, lane change assist, and traffic monitoring. Inside, the Subaru offers more cargo space, though there's actually slightly less front leg room, despite its overall longer length. Passengers will find more shoulder room in the Uncharted, however.
Methodology
It's difficult to find alternatives to the Chevrolet Bolt if you simply compare vehicles by price. Most buyers, however, consider multiple factors when it comes to selecting an electric vehicle, including driving range, tech and safety options, charging times, and more. With that in mind, we selected EVs that are less than $10,000 more than the Bolt for the base model and offer comparable or better features.
Whether you're looking for more space, better tech features, or a longer driving range, we aimed to find an alternative that will hopefully still be available when Chevy ends its limited run of the Bolt. We also sought to include vehicles beyond the obvious that may not have been on your radar.