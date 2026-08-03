Should You Get An Oil Change Before Or After A Long Road Trip?
Getting your car's oil changed on time is important, though actually getting to a garage for service can be tricky, depending on how busy you are. That's especially true when you're on a long car trip, but there's nothing special about a road trip that specifically dictates the timing of an oil change. If your trip will interfere with your next oil change whether it's based on time or mileage, then you should take your vehicle in for service before heading out. That way, you won't need this necessary maintenance while you're on the road.
Getting the oil change done beforehand can also save you some time later. That's because you may not know where you'll be when the oil change is due, and you could have a hard time finding a garage where you're traveling. Plus, if you like to do your homework on a service location such as reading customer reviews first, then that could take more time than expected.
However, if you expect to be back home from your trip before the oil change is due, then you can just wait and take your car in at your convenience. Additionally, it's important to remember that while you want to be aware of your vehicle's oil change schedule, you should always follow manufacturer recommendations for your specific make and model. That way, you're in a better position to make the right decision about when your oil change should be done.
Important maintenance checks before a long road trip
Before heading out on a long trip, it's a good idea to visually inspect your vehicle's fluids. Begin with the oil level first and if you need to add some fresh oil before you leave, you can. Don't forget to check other important fluids, including engine coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid. Be sure that all fluids are at the proper level, per your vehicle manufacturer's specifications.
You should also check the tires, confirming that each one is filled to the manufacturer's recommended air pressure. You can typically find this number in your owner's manual or on the sticker inside the driver's doorjamb. Visually inspect your tires as well, paying close attention to any warning signs that your tires need to be replaced, like bulges, cracks, cuts, or uneven wear. If you see any signs of a problem or if the treads are worn down, have the tires checked by a technician before you leave.
It's a good idea to check your vehicle's exterior lights as well, including the headlights, brake lights, and turn signals. Look under the hood for any signs of problems with belts or hoses, like visible damage or extreme wear. While you're there, make sure the battery is in good condition and have it inspected by a professional if it's showing any signs of weakness. Checking these items off the list ahead of a trip can help you find any issues before they can stop you down the road.