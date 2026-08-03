Should You Get An Oil Change Before Or After A Long Road Trip?

Getting your car's oil changed on time is important, though actually getting to a garage for service can be tricky, depending on how busy you are. That's especially true when you're on a long car trip, but there's nothing special about a road trip that specifically dictates the timing of an oil change. If your trip will interfere with your next oil change whether it's based on time or mileage, then you should take your vehicle in for service before heading out. That way, you won't need this necessary maintenance while you're on the road.

Getting the oil change done beforehand can also save you some time later. That's because you may not know where you'll be when the oil change is due, and you could have a hard time finding a garage where you're traveling. Plus, if you like to do your homework on a service location such as reading customer reviews first, then that could take more time than expected.

However, if you expect to be back home from your trip before the oil change is due, then you can just wait and take your car in at your convenience. Additionally, it's important to remember that while you want to be aware of your vehicle's oil change schedule, you should always follow manufacturer recommendations for your specific make and model. That way, you're in a better position to make the right decision about when your oil change should be done.