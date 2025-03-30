Should You Change Your Synthetic Oil Based On Time Or Mileage?

For many years, car owners have known to follow the traditional 3,000-mile rule for oil changes. But, with modern advancements in engine technology and the popularization of synthetic oil, manufacturers can't seem to agree on how often to change your oil. Plenty stick with 3,000, some claim 5,000 miles, others argue 7,500 miles, and few even go as high as 10,000 miles. It all goes back to the synthetic oil: It provides enhanced protection against engine wear, extreme temperatures, and longer oil change intervals.

If your vehicle requires high-performance synthetic oil, you might be able to extend your oil change intervals slightly — that's because high-quality synthetic oils are designed to last longer than conventional oils. But, alas, even the best oil has its limits. Plus, if you regularly drive in stop-and-go traffic, hilly terrain, or tow heavy loads, your engine only works harder causing the oil to break down even faster. These conditions may demand more frequent changes than standard recommendations suggest.

So, what's a driver to do? Follow a time-based or mileage-based approach? The answer depends on several factors, including oil type, driving habits, and manufacturer recommendations.