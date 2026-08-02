How Many Amps Does A Refrigerator Typically Use?

Refrigerators are one of the steadier energy draws in your home. They fall well behind HVAC systems and water heaters, but refrigerators and freezers still account for roughly eight percent of residential electricity consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While knowing how much electricity a refrigerator uses can help you understand energy costs, that doesn't necessarily tell you how much power they use. Electricity is a form of energy, and there is a difference between energy and power.

For example, it's common to see power listed as watts, and energy listed as watt-hours. Power is a metric of what it takes for something that consumes energy to do the work it's intended to do. For a refrigerator, the heart of the appliance is the compressor, which uses energy to compress the refrigerant and pump it throughout the system to keep the compartments at the right temperatures. The power it takes for a compressor to do that is measured in watts or amps.

Knowing how many amps a refrigerator uses helps you make informed decisions about what size circuit you need, or what size generator would be required to run one during an outage. Refrigerators come in many forms, and even use different compressor types, which all affect their power draw. The average top freezer refrigerator model is typically rated for 3-6 amps at 120V, not including the in-rush current for the compressor to start.