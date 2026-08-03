5 Car Flops That Ended Entire Brands

There are many cars that define a single brand, like the now-discontinued R8 supercar for Audi, the 911 for Porsche, and the S-class for Mercedes. However, while each of those was the epitome of success for its respective maker, there are plenty of examples where the exact opposite was true. Certain automakers have released cars that were such failures that the entire company went down with the vehicle itself. Some were cases of the upfront investment being too high and unsustainable, others caused backlash or triggered investigations, and still others became the source of public ridicule for the respective brand that made it.

The cars on this list are not merely awful cars — there are plenty of bad vehicles that sell perfectly well. In most cases, in fact, when a car company makes a dud, it absorbs the loss, shelves the car, and moves on. However, the examples on this list are special cases — where the flop was terminal, and accountants, engineers, executives, and marketers all went down with the ship. Across the board, these stories are about brands that once had thousands of employees, fully-equipped factories, and lots of history, being reduced to a cautionary tale and a few surviving examples at auction. Today, none of these brands exist in the automotive world — not even as part manufacturers, which truly speaks to the level of demise that has been suffered. With all that said, here are five cars that killed the brand that made them.