Do Lincoln And Ford Cars Come From The Same Factory?

Many car companies share decades-long histories, but probably one of the longest is the relationship between Lincoln and Ford. They've been closely tied to each other for over a century now, although they actually didn't start off as partners.

When the father and son duo, Henry and Wilfred Leland, founded the Lincoln Motor Company in 1917, they were initially an independent entity. The business thrived for several years and even managed to start operating a modern manufacturing plant. Unfortunately, a financial crisis stalled its progress in late 1921. That's when Henry Ford came into the picture and acquired Lincoln for $8 million just months later.

Under the management of Edsel Ford, Henry's son, Lincoln grew to become the luxury car brand it is today. It started with the Lincoln Model L that Calvin Coolidge used as a presidential car. Then came the iconic Lincoln Continental in 1939, followed by the Continental Mark II in 1955, and a range of other luxury models that penetrated both the US and international markets.

Lincoln and Ford's long-standing relationship remains to this day, with Lincoln being another car brand Ford owns. Their bond is so tightly knit that some Lincoln and Ford cars are even manufactured in the same factories.