Where Are Ford EcoBoost Engines Made?

Ford's EcoBoost engine family is a shining example of downsizing. It is made up of a series of small gas engines, from 1.0 to 3.5 liters, that work by leveraging innovative technologies like turbocharging, direction injection, and variable camshaft timing to produce power levels similar to bigger naturally aspirated engines while delivering increased fuel-efficiency and lower emissions. Due to this balance of economy and performance, they unsurprisingly feature in lots of different Ford vehicles, from performance cars to trucks, and even SUVs.

The first production EcoBoost engine, the 3.5-liter V6, arrived in 2009 in the Lincoln MKS, but quickly made its way into other Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including the Flex, the Taurus SHO, and the Lincoln MKT. Soon enough, the EcoBoost grew into an entire range with various EcoBoost engines of different capacities and cylinder counts all making their way into the mainstream. With the EcoBoost lineup being so broad, you might be wondering where all these engines are manufactured.

While it's common to see automakers outsource engine production to third-party suppliers, Ford handles its EcoBoost engine manufacturing in-house. However, instead of concentrating production activities entirely in the U.S., Ford produces its EcoBoost engines in five other countries across different continents. These include Spain, Germany, Romania, China, and India, with China alone boasting two production locations.