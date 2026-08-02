Why So Many Video Cards Come With Only One HDMI Port

Graphics cards are built for PCs, and PCs are predominantly going to use monitors. Monitors favor DisplayPort, as the format has become an incredibly robust and PC-centric standard that can carry video, audio, data, and power along a single cable. DisplayPort also enables multi-monitor setups by daisy-chaining monitors with Multi Stream Transport (MST), with only a single cable from the source. DisplayPort is also better equipped to consistently handle higher refresh rates, and also supports VESA Adaptive Sync, which is what variable refresh rate technologies like AMD's FreeSync are based on. Importantly, Nvidia's G-Sync is limited to DisplayPort, but G-Sync Compatible will work over HDMI in addition to DisplayPort.

On a graphics card, HDMI is treated more like a compatibility port, ensuring the card can be used across a variety of potential outputs, monitors included. The bandwidth roadmap for DisplayPort has also routinely exceeded that of HDMI, though HDMI 2.2 looks to change that with a top end bandwidth of 96 Gbps –- but HDMI 2.2 ports will come with a catch in the form of certified cables and ports that will likely be expensive and confusing to buy into. DisplayPort 2.1 can already accommodate up to three 4K monitors at 90 Hz or two 4K monitors at 144 Hz without using compression, all while being the more versatile interface.

The slight bandwidth lead HDMI 2.2 enjoys likely won't make a huge impact, as resolutions beyond 4K have yet to break into the mainstream consumer market. And based on the history of DisplayPort's roadmap, we can expect the next version to leapfrog HDMI 2.2.