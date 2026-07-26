The Catch With HDMI 2.2 Ports Most People Don't Know About

For the longest time, the DisplayPort interface has been technically superior to HDMI thanks to higher bandwidth. Despite that, most smart TVs don't support DisplayPort inputs, and HDMI is the gold standard for virtually all televisions, consoles, and home entertainment systems. The latest DisplayPort 2.1b standard has a maximum bandwidth of 80 Gbps, whereas the competing HDMI 2.1b standard maxes out at 48 Gbps, preventing the latter from transmitting uncompressed 8K content at 60Hz. However, the HDMI consortium is fighting back with the upcoming HDMI 2.2 standard, which offers several improvements over HDMI 2.1, including a maximum bandwidth of 96 Gbps.

The new HDMI interface is expected to arrive with the first wave of compatible devices sometime in 2027, which promise support for 16K at 60Hz, 12K at 120Hz, and 8K as well as 4K at 240Hz. While 8K TVs are admittedly rare, given that all manufacturers except Samsung have discontinued their 8K TV line-ups, HDMI 2.2 can still help gamers run 4K monitors at 240Hz on HDMI cables.

Taking advantage of HDMI 2.2's capabilities requires brand-new HDMI 2.2-certified cables carrying the "Ultra96" label. But even that won't guarantee the full 96 Gbps experience. HDMI 2.2 ports will support all three of the new protocol's speeds, namely 64, 80, and 96 Gbps, and you'll have to dig through the fine print to tell which HDMI 2.2 bandwidth tier you're buying into.