Here's When You Can Expect The First HDMI 2.2 Devices To Be Released

In June 2025, the HDMI Forum made an announcement that display tech enthusiasts had been awaiting. It announced key details of HDMI version 2.2 — the latest version of the HDMI standard — which has been in the works for almost a decade. A successor to the HDMI 2.1 interface released in 2017, this version is a massive upgrade over its predecessor. It boasts higher data transfer speeds, supports higher resolutions, and can handle much higher refresh rates as well.

Given that it's been over a year since the HDMI 2.2 specifications were first announced, enthusiasts have wondered as to when the first HDMI 2.2 devices would hit the market. Looks like we finally have some answers. According to Rob Tobias, CEO and President of HDMI Licensing Administrator, the first HDMI 2.2 devices could hit the market by 2027. Speaking on the sidelines of Computex 2026, Tobias added that manufacturers are currently testing new chips that will be the backbone of HDMI 2.2 tech. When HDMI 2.1 was released in 2017, it took over two years for the first compatible devices to be released. Tobias expects a similar timeframe for HDMI 2.2 devices as well, which explains the possible 2027 timeframe.

While he stopped short of revealing the types of HDMI 2.2 devices expected to release first, if historical precedent means anything, it is likely that these devices could be high-end TVs from players like Samsung and LG. It is also important to note that users will need to upgrade to a new HDMI cable — called the Ultra96 cable — to enjoy the higher resolutions, refresh rates, and data transfer speeds offered by HDMI 2.2.