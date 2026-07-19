This HDMI Cable Allows For The Fastest Speeds, But Do You Really Need It?

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If you're shopping for the right HDMI cable for your TV or monitor, you may have come across the Ultra96 cable. Unless you're a technophile, you may not know that the Ultra96 supports up to 96 Gbps of bandwidth under the HDMI 2.2 specification. This means that this cable can handle extremely demanding video formats and superior resolutions. But is it just too much cable for what you need?

If you're buying HDMI 2.2 hardware capable of using its full 96 Gbps bandwidth, the answer is no. In that case, an Ultra96 HDMI cable is the right choice as it delivers everything you need for some modern PCs, TVs, and other advanced devices. This is especially true if you're using a device capable of 4K at 240Hz, uncompressed 8K at 60Hz, and resolutions up to 16K at 60Hz. The Ultra96 is designed to support these specifications, making it the fastest and highest-bandwidth HDMI cable you can buy.

But if your devices are designed around HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbps, a cable rated for those specifications is really all you need. The Ultra96 will not give your older devices the best resolution and the fastest speeds because the capability of your equipment is limited to the HDMI standard it was designed to support. However, if you're planning on upgrading your devices in the future, you could swap your current cables for the Ultra96, because they are backward-compatible. That way, you'll be ready when you decide to update your equipment.