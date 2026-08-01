4 Common Problems With The Toyota Prius Prime That Might Sway Your Purchasing Decision

The Toyota Prius is the OG hybrid vehicle, dating all the way back to 1997. Over the last few decades, you've probably heard people joking about the Prius since they've been stereotyped as a little lame and slow. A redesign in 2025 made the Prius look cooler than a lot of other commuters while still offering the same fuel efficiency, range, and reliability the vehicle always had.

In 2025, the Toyota Prius Prime, renamed that year to just "the plug-in hybrid", sold 56,488 units in the United States, a 26.3% increase from 2024. The Prius has proven quite popular during a time when Americans want to save money at the pump. In 2024, the Prius was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for completing the lowest fuel consumption drive across the U.S. from the west coast to east coast. However, there are some common complaints about the Toyota Prius that may play a role in your next plug-in hybrid purchase.