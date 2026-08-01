4 Common Problems With The Toyota Prius Prime That Might Sway Your Purchasing Decision
The Toyota Prius is the OG hybrid vehicle, dating all the way back to 1997. Over the last few decades, you've probably heard people joking about the Prius since they've been stereotyped as a little lame and slow. A redesign in 2025 made the Prius look cooler than a lot of other commuters while still offering the same fuel efficiency, range, and reliability the vehicle always had.
In 2025, the Toyota Prius Prime, renamed that year to just "the plug-in hybrid", sold 56,488 units in the United States, a 26.3% increase from 2024. The Prius has proven quite popular during a time when Americans want to save money at the pump. In 2024, the Prius was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for completing the lowest fuel consumption drive across the U.S. from the west coast to east coast. However, there are some common complaints about the Toyota Prius that may play a role in your next plug-in hybrid purchase.
There's a range drop while using AC
The Toyota Prius is known for its fuel efficiency, boasting a 55-mile combined miles per gallon rating. That's more than the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-70, BMW 750e xDrive, Kia Sportage, and other hybrids considered to be practical and efficient. This is likely due to the Prius' smaller, compact size. It's only 3,097 pounds, after all.
However, this size could also lead to some drawbacks. The engine in the newest plug-in model, for example, is a 2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid, which is paired with a 12-volt battery to power electronics and a larger 200-volt battery to power the electric drive generators. It's not the most powerful setup, which has sometimes led to the range to drop 15 to 25% while sustaining highway speeds with the air conditioner on. Drivers have noticed this within the first one to two years of ownership. This significant mileage hit can be a bit of a bummer since it's arguably the Prius' biggest selling point.
The Toyota Prius plug-in is slow-ish
One of the early stereotypes of the Toyota Prius was that it was slow. The first generation took fourteen seconds to reach 60 miles per hour, and its top speed was just 94 mph. Since then, the Prius has shed this stereotype — the 2026 model reaches 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is actually even better than other hybrids on the market.
However, the Prius is one of many plug-in hybrids that Car and Driver noted was "sluggish" while in its EV mode. The plug-in system adds poundage to the Prius to begin with — 300 pounds more than the hybrid version. The Toyota Prius Prime reaches 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, but that changed to 11.7 seconds while in EV mode since only a single electric motor powered the front wheels. Nobody gets a Prius to beat any lap records, but nobody wants to feel their vehicle is sluggish and struggling during a morning commute. Said Inside EV's review: "When you suddenly want to go fast and you press the throttle to the floor, you'll find there is no extra power to be had."
The screen is known to go black
One of the most common complaints from Toyota Prius drivers is a center multi-function display failure. On RepairPal, drivers have reported the center display suddenly not working, usually due to some circuit board connection issues. There have not been any recalls, so you'd need to get the display panel fixed at a local shop or dealership on your own dime. One owner claimed the repair would cost them $7,000, and multiple owners were quoted $8,000.
RepairPal has 880 reports of this issue, ranging from 2001 to 2016. A lot of the drivers opted to not get their center display fixed due to the high cost — Prius models from the early 2000s don't even cost as much as those estimated repairs — meaning they no longer have a functional screen. The Prius Prime is not immune to this issue. Owners on Consumer Reports have reported the touch screen turning black on newer models.
It's the main target for catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, and the Toyota Prius Prime is one of the common targets. According to Carfax, over 137,000 converters were stolen in 2025. Catalytic converts have metals like platinum and rhodium that can make them worth thousands of dollars. Replacing one can cost you upwards of $3,000.
Hybrid vehicles are often the target of catalytic converter theft since theirs contain more of those desired metals. One of the most common hybrid targets is the Toyota Prius Prime. Due to their light weight compared to larger hybrid vehicles, the Prius is easier to jack up, making the theft a lot faster. To avoid a possible theft, you'll need to park in gated garages or well-lit areas, and maybe even install an anti-theft device. If you're in the market for a new or used car, being a target of theft can sour your appetite for sure.
How we chose these common problems
The Toyota Prius Prime is known for its general reliability and fuel efficiency. In our review of the plug-in Prius, we applauded the curb appeal, price point, and range while noting that the plug-in Prius is missing all-wheel drive. However, it's tough to come up with a list of driver complaints or common issues — it's a solid plug-in hybrid option. Reddit, where you'd usually find plenty of complainers, was not flooded with any repeat or widespread issues. Car Complaints also lacks reports of issues large enough to make someone change their mind about buying a Prius altogether.
To find some of the possible faults of the Toyota Prius plug-in, we checked Consumer Reports, RepairPal, and Carfax for reported issues. We also checked out reviews from trusted automotive journalists to see if they ran into any shortcomings. That's how we came up with these four more common problems with the Prius, although you may very well drive well into six figure mileage without running into anything major.