3 Tundra Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

There are plenty of examples that show how durable the Toyota Tundra can be. Various studies name the full-size truck as one of the most reliable you can buy full stop, helping to uphold the manufacturer's outstanding reputation for dependability overall. But while a lot of Tundra pickups may never face any major problems, the engines in some of these Toyota vehicles over the years look to be more troublesome than others when looking at the data and complaints submitted by owners.

Instead of constantly switching out the engines every time the truck gets updated, Toyota has historically retained the same powerplants for long periods of time, instead improving them and ironing out faults as the years go by. Subsequently, a lot of the issues we'll cover here revolve around the early iterations of engines used in specific Tundra model years. Here's a closer look at three that should be avoided if possible, based on owner feedback from owners and data from the NHTSA.