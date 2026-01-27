'Increased Risk Of Crash': Toyota Recalls 160K Tundra Trucks

For around 20 years, the Toyota Tundra has been seen as a bastion of pickup truck reliability, with the truck regularly ranking among the most reliable vehicles that Toyota sells and one of the longest-lasting pickup trucks on the road in general.

The latest iteration of the Tundra, however, has picked up a few chinks in its reliability armor over recent years. Toyota has seen some fairly significant engine issues with its new 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged engine, which has been subject to multiple recalls for potential engine failures. And now Toyota has issued a new recall for over 160,000 Tundras , this time for a safety issue with the rear-view camera, which could potentially lead to crashes.

And while there's indeed a significant safety risk involved, fortunately for both Toyota and current Tundra owners, the issue is more of a software glitch than a serious mechanical failure — and one that should be able to be easily remedied once the recall notices go out. This is also not the first time that Toyota has issued a recall for non-functioning rear cameras, which have become an increasingly common component for recalls across the auto industry.