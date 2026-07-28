4 Tools With Deep Discounts At Home Depot During The Final Week Of July 2026

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There have been many great sales this July from a range of online retailers. But you don't always want to pick and choose deals from a dozen different retailers across the internet and pay all those separate shipping costs when you're doing your shopping. Sometimes it's nice to just pop into your local big box store and get all your shopping done in one place. There have been many tools with deep discounts at Lowe's in July, but those who prefer the orange warehouse will be pleased to learn that there are still plenty of great deals at Home Depot even as we enter the final week of July.

Those who collect power tools know that they can be pricey, and so shopping these sales is a great way to expand your collection without breaking the bank. Many of the products that have been marked down are big-ticket items from some of the best major power tool brands on the market. What's more, these end-of-month discounts don't just consist of tiny 10-20% off deals. There are still a handful of power tools and kits you can get at nearly half (or more) off their MSRP. With that in mind, it's definitely worth taking a look at some of Home Depot's current deep discounts to see if any of them might make a good addition to your collection.