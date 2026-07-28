4 Tools With Deep Discounts At Home Depot During The Final Week Of July 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There have been many great sales this July from a range of online retailers. But you don't always want to pick and choose deals from a dozen different retailers across the internet and pay all those separate shipping costs when you're doing your shopping. Sometimes it's nice to just pop into your local big box store and get all your shopping done in one place. There have been many tools with deep discounts at Lowe's in July, but those who prefer the orange warehouse will be pleased to learn that there are still plenty of great deals at Home Depot even as we enter the final week of July.
Those who collect power tools know that they can be pricey, and so shopping these sales is a great way to expand your collection without breaking the bank. Many of the products that have been marked down are big-ticket items from some of the best major power tool brands on the market. What's more, these end-of-month discounts don't just consist of tiny 10-20% off deals. There are still a handful of power tools and kits you can get at nearly half (or more) off their MSRP. With that in mind, it's definitely worth taking a look at some of Home Depot's current deep discounts to see if any of them might make a good addition to your collection.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder Kit
There have been quite a few DeWalt tools with deep discounts in July, but one that's still available at Home Depot is the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder. A good angle grinder is a great addition to any collection, and fans of the black-and-yellow tool brand will be pleased to know this is a good one. This tool usually costs $528.00, but Home Depot currently has it marked down by 62%, making it available for just $199.00.
This angle grinder has a brushless motor, like other tools in DeWalt's Atomic product line. That means that it offers more power than a brushed design while prolonging battery life and improving overall longevity. It maxes out at 760 MWO and reaches rotational speeds of up to 11,000 RPM when not under load. It comes with DeWalt's proprietary Anti-Rotation System, which quickly stops the wheel whenever the tool senses a pinch, stall, or bind-up event. This helps the user maintain control and reduces reactionary torque.
It has a spindle lock system for easy wheel changes, a paddle switch with a lock-off paddle and no-lock-on feature for optional control, a forward exhaust system, and a type-b clip-on guard. The kit you're buying here includes a 20V Max 5.0Ah battery, a 20v Max 4.0Ah battery, and a charger. This particular kit currently doesn't have any ratings on the Home Depot site, but the DCG402B grinder included included in the kit currently has a 4.7 out of five-star rating as a standalone tool, albeit from only 24 ratings.
Ridgid 18V Nuke SubCompact Brushless Cordless Multi-Tool Kit
Another great buy comes from one of Home Depot's affiliated brands, Ridgid. The company is currently selling the Ridgid 18V Nuke SubCompact Brushless Cordless Multi-Tool Kit at a steep discount. This is one of those tools you may think you can get by without, until you own one and find yourself using it on just about every project. The kit typically costs $278.00, but Home Depot has it on sale for just $149.00, a 46% discount.
The brushless motor in this Ridgid allows it to deliver up to 20,000 oscillations per minute, controllable via a variable-speed trigger and three-speed selector. Ridgid promises that this delivers 45% faster cutting and 70% less vibration than previous models. It has a 4-degree oscillation angle, a lock-on button, a tool-free accessory change system, an LED worklight, and a cushioned ergonomic grip. The kit comes with a 18V Max 4.0Ah battery, a sanding pad, sandpaper, and a plunge cut blade.
This kit has a 4.8 out of five-star rating on Home Depot's website, with 73% of customers stating that they would recommend it. The consensus is that the tool is lightweight, versatile, and easy to use. Others have also commented that they liked the toolless blade-changing feature and appreciate Ridgid's warranty. The few complaints that it has received were more about the fact that the kit only included a single battery than anything to do with the tool itself
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Rocket Dual Power Light Kit
Milwaukee is one of the biggest power tool brands on the market today, and one of the biggest reasons for the company's success is likely its absolutely massive product range. The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Rocket Dual Power Light Kit, for instance, is an impressive set that would usually run $589.00, but that you can currently get at a 49% markdown for $299.00.
Milwaukee claims that this light will produce up to 2,500 lumens of what it calls "Trueview High Definition" light at full brightness, a 25% increase over past models. It also has power-saving low and medium modes that emit 700 and 1,100 lumens, respectively. It can run on either M18 batteries or regular AC corded power. Its head can extend from four to seven feet in height, rotate 230 degrees vertically, and pivot 240 degrees horizontally. It also has impact-resistant legs and head. The kit comes with two Milwaukee Redlithium XC6.0Ah batteries and an M18 and M12 Dual Charger.
This set has a 4.8 out of five-star rating on the Home Depot site from over 2,300 ratings and a 91% recommendation rate from previous buyers. Most praise the power and longevity, while adding that it's versatile and easy to use. Some have noted that the included batteries are a bit heavy, but this isn't really a mark against the light itself.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless Brad Nailer Kit
Given that it's Home Depot's primary affiliated power tool brand, you'll often see a Ryobi tool or two on sale during the retailer's discount periods. One such discounted Ryobi product you might want to consider is the Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless Brad Nailer Kit. This is a great option for anyone who needs to fire off a few brad nails, but doesn't want to deal with dragging an air compressor around. This kit usually costs $398.00, but is currently marked down by 55%, meaning you can get it at your local Home Depot for $179.00.
As the name implies, this is an 18-gauge nailer that can shoot fasteners between ⅝-inch and 2 ⅛-inches long. Extra features include fastener depth control, high and low-power settings, a low nail indicator, a no-mar tip, dry-fire lockout, a selectable trigger, and a comfort grip. In addition to the tool, you also get two Ryobi 18V 4.0Ah batteries, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger.
The kit has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the Home Depot website from over 1,900 responses, with 61% of buyers stating that they would recommend it. Customers generally like the tool's lightweight construction and overall performance, though some have noted that the nailer occasionally misfires and that it might benefit from larger-capacity batteries than those included in the kit.