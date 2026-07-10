5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In July 2026

A good drill and impact driver are two of the most important tools in any collection, so it's worthwhile to get some high-quality ones. DeWalt has a DCK277D2 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit that includes everything you need to get started. The kit usually runs $249.00, but there is a limited-time deal at Acme Tool, True Value, and Amazon right now that allows you to get it for just $169.00. It's also on sale at Home Depot, though it will cost you $179.00 there.

Both the drill and the impact driver that come in the kit have brushless motors. That means they will be able to generate more power than brushed motors, with reduced wear and tear and better battery life. The DCD777 20V Max ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver has 15 clutch settings, two speed settings, and a maximum rotational speed of 1,600 rpm. Meanwhile, the DCF787 20V Max ¼-inch Impact Driver generates 3,200 impacts per minute, has a max speed of 2,800 RPM, and produces 1,500 in-lbs of torque. Both come with additional features like overmolded comfort grips and built-in LED worklights. The kit also comes with a pair of 2.0Ah 20V Max batteries, a standard charger, and a canvas contractor bag.

The kit has 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 4,500 user ratings on Amazon. Customers generally seem happy with the power, performance, durability, and value, with no consistent complaints to indicate serious issues with the products.