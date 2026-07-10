5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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The best cordless power tool brands, like DeWalt, stand at the top of the heap thanks to the power, performance, and reliability of their tools, but not necessarily because of their affordability. These tools tend to reside on the more expensive end of the aisle at your local hardware store, but that doesn't mean you can't find them at more affordable prices if you know where to look.
Quite a few DeWalt tools have gone on sale since the end of Amazon's Prime Day, and there are even more now that we're in July. The problem is that many of these discounts are scattered across the numerous major retailers that sell DeWalt's products. We've done the work for you, though, checking these retailers to identify a handful of great DeWalt tools available at deep discounts. If you're interested in adding a few more DeWalt products to your garage, this is the list for you.
DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
A good drill and impact driver are two of the most important tools in any collection, so it's worthwhile to get some high-quality ones. DeWalt has a DCK277D2 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit that includes everything you need to get started. The kit usually runs $249.00, but there is a limited-time deal at Acme Tool, True Value, and Amazon right now that allows you to get it for just $169.00. It's also on sale at Home Depot, though it will cost you $179.00 there.
Both the drill and the impact driver that come in the kit have brushless motors. That means they will be able to generate more power than brushed motors, with reduced wear and tear and better battery life. The DCD777 20V Max ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver has 15 clutch settings, two speed settings, and a maximum rotational speed of 1,600 rpm. Meanwhile, the DCF787 20V Max ¼-inch Impact Driver generates 3,200 impacts per minute, has a max speed of 2,800 RPM, and produces 1,500 in-lbs of torque. Both come with additional features like overmolded comfort grips and built-in LED worklights. The kit also comes with a pair of 2.0Ah 20V Max batteries, a standard charger, and a canvas contractor bag.
The kit has 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 4,500 user ratings on Amazon. Customers generally seem happy with the power, performance, durability, and value, with no consistent complaints to indicate serious issues with the products.
DeWalt 15 Amp 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
DeWalt has a well-earned reputation as one of the best miter saw brands on the market, and those seeking a nice, high-quality model may be tempted by a discount on its DWS780 15 Amp 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This higher-end saw usually costs buyers $649.00, but a 23% markdown at both Home Depot and Amazon brings the price down to $499.00.
This miter saw has a 1,100-watt, 15-amp motor that can hit 3,800 rpm. It has tall, sliding fences designed to support regular cuts up to 2x14 inches, crown molding up to 7-½ inches, and base molding up to 6-½ inches vertically, with an integrated XPS blade positioning system for more accurate cuts. It has a 60-degree miter capacity to the right and a 50-degree capacity to the left, with a stainless steel detent plate that has 10 positive stops for precise angle cuts. The saw also has steel rails with linear ball bearings on either side, with a built-in clamping mechanism, and promises an exceptionally efficient dust collection system that captures more than 75% of the dust it generates.
DeWalt's DWS770 has a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon, aggregated from over 2,400 user ratings, and a 4.7 out of 5 on Home Depot based on over 1,400 user responses. Users across both sites praise the tool for its power and precision, with many praising the XPS cut line positioning system and how it makes lining things up much easier.
DeWalt 60V Max 16-inch Brushless Chainsaw
Those who have invested in DeWalt's line of power-hungry 60V tools are in luck as well. The DCCS670B DeWalt 60V Max 16-inch Brushless Chainsaw is on sale through ToolUp. This would cost you $479.81 at full price, but ToolUp currently has it discounted to $289.00.
This saw has a 16-inch Oregon Bar and chain that are useful for both outdoor and construction cutting applications. The saw itself is powered by a brushless motor that can generate chain speeds up to 15 meters per second. It has a chain brake that's designed to eliminate kickback, an automatic oiling feature, and tool-free tensioning via a tightening knob. The tool weighs 9.4 pounds, and DeWalt promises that it can make up to 70 cuts through 6x6-inch pressure-treated pine on a single charge.
This chainsaw doesn't have many reviews on ToolUp, but it has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 35 users so far. Most reviews only had positive things to say about the tool's overall power and performance. That said, there are complaints about the automatic oiling system that claim it either makes a mess or fails to lubricate the saw outright.
DeWalt 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
A good reciprocating saw deserves a spot in just about everyone's garage, and DeWalt makes some great ones. One DeWalt offering currently available at a discount is the DCS380B DeWalt 20V Max Reciprocating Saw. This saw typically costs $159.00 at full price, but you can get it from Amazon right now for just $99.00.
This isn't one of DeWalt's high-end brushless tools, which is partly why it's so affordable. Even so, it has a variable-speed trigger and maxes out at 3,000 strokes per minute with a 1-⅛-inch stroke length. The tool has a four-position blade clamp, adding versatility to your cuts. On top of that, it also has a pivoting adjustable shoe, making it easier to achieve even more complex positions. It has a double oil-sealed shaft to prevent dust and moisture contamination and an overmolded comfort grip to reduce vibrations when in use.
This reciprocating saw has received nearly 13,000 reviews on Amazon and has an excellent weighted score of 4.8 out of 5. Customers have praised the quality of the tool's design, its cutting ability, the versatility of the blade and shoe, and its compact size. Opinions regarding battery life are a bit more mixed, however, with claims that it eats through modest-capacity batteries fairly quickly.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Jigsaw Kit
If you need a versatile saw for making precise and non-linear cuts, you'll want a jigsaw. One of the best deals on DeWalt tools that you're likely to find in July is for the DCS334BWDCB609C DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Jigsaw Kit. This generally retails for $528.00, but it's been discounted by a whopping 57% at Home Depot, and you can currently get it for just $229.00.
This jigsaw is part of DeWalt's XR tool system, which means it has a brushless motor — in this case, one that runs at up to 3,200 strokes per minute. It has a variable-speed trigger, a four-position orbital action setting, a lever-action keyless blade clamp, and an adjustable shoe with detents at 0, 15, and 30 degrees and a positive stop at 45 degrees. But the jigsaw isn't what makes this kit so enticing. It also comes with one of DeWalt's 9Ah 20V/60V Flexvolt Batteries and an 8-amp fan-cooled Fast Charger that works with 20V and 60V batteries, opening up a whole world of 60V DeWalt tools. What's more, a 9Ah battery is pretty hefty, so it will likely end up being your go-to power source.
This kit has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the Home Depot site based on over 1,300 user ratings; 89% of them indicate they would recommend it to others. Most appreciate the tool's power and versatility, with the long battery life and easy blade-changing apparatus also being boons.