Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Grab These 5 DeWalt Tool Deals

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There are plenty of great things you can say about DeWalt power tools. They're generally considered powerful, high-performance tools that are rugged enough to take on even the toughest jobs. But one thing that they are not is cheap. Building a decent-sized collection of DeWalt power tools is an expensive proposition, and it would be perfectly understandable if seeing the tools listed at their manufacturer's suggested retail prices gives you a bit of sticker shock. This is exactly why so many fans of the brand always try to keep an eye out for a good sale that allows them to get these quality tools at a more reasonable price.

One of the best times of the year to buy DeWalt tools is during Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event. This year, the platform played host to plenty of black-and-yellow tool listings that got a sizable discount, but unfortunately, that sale has come to an end. No need to despair, though. There are still a few decent deals floating around at the retailers that sell these tools. Some even have tools that are marked down more than 50%. Those who missed Prime Day and those who were hoping for something special that didn't go on sale during the event might be interested in taking a look at the new deals that are available today.