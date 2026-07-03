Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Grab These 5 DeWalt Tool Deals
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There are plenty of great things you can say about DeWalt power tools. They're generally considered powerful, high-performance tools that are rugged enough to take on even the toughest jobs. But one thing that they are not is cheap. Building a decent-sized collection of DeWalt power tools is an expensive proposition, and it would be perfectly understandable if seeing the tools listed at their manufacturer's suggested retail prices gives you a bit of sticker shock. This is exactly why so many fans of the brand always try to keep an eye out for a good sale that allows them to get these quality tools at a more reasonable price.
One of the best times of the year to buy DeWalt tools is during Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event. This year, the platform played host to plenty of black-and-yellow tool listings that got a sizable discount, but unfortunately, that sale has come to an end. No need to despair, though. There are still a few decent deals floating around at the retailers that sell these tools. Some even have tools that are marked down more than 50%. Those who missed Prime Day and those who were hoping for something special that didn't go on sale during the event might be interested in taking a look at the new deals that are available today.
DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah Battery Two Pack with Charger
One of the most important additions to any cordless power tool collection is a decent-sized reserve of lithium-ion batteries. The DeWalt 20V Max system is one of the better options out there, but its batteries aren't cheap. So naturally, many collectors will want to seize the opportunity to get them at a discount. There is a two-pack of 5.0Ah 20V Max Batteries with a charger that usually goes for $299.00. But right now, you can get this collection for less than half that price. Walmart currently has this kit on sale for $138.00.
The two 20V Max 5.0Ah batteries are just the standard DeWalt DCB205 models, not the more powerful Powerpack or Flexvolt types. Even so, they should be perfectly sufficient for powering DeWalt's entire 20V lineup of power tools. They have built-in LED indicators on the front that offer a quick view of their remaining charge. Additionally, the 5.0Ah capacity strikes an excellent balance between power, runtime, dimensions, and weight, making it an ideal size for most handheld tools like drills, drivers, sanders, angle grinders, and oscillating multi-tools.
The included charger is the DCB1104, a 4-amp device that's 15% smaller than its predecessor and "has a two-stage LED state of charge indicator to display when it is fully charged." It also has mounting points for attaching it to the wall with screws. This kit has a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating on the Walmart site that has been aggregated from over 300 reviews. Nearly all of the written reviews were from satisfied customers who were happy with the power, longevity, and value of the included batteries.
DeWalt 20V Max ½-inch Drill/Driver Kit
A good drill is the cornerstone of any tool collection. Whether you're a weekend DIY enthusiast or a pro tradesperson working on-site, a cordless drill is likely to be one of the tools you reach for most, so it's probably wise to invest in a good one. One of the better deals you can find on the shelves today is at Lowe's. The store currently has a DeWalt 20V Max ½-inch Drill/Driver Kit that comes with a battery and charger (typically a $179.00 value) on sale for just $99.00.
The included drill appears to be an item that is only sold in this kit and doesn't have its own model number. It's 6.38 inches in length, making it two inches shorter than the previous DCD771 model, and it offers a 15% bump in power. This is a brushless drill, which means it gets more power from the battery while also getting more runtime from each charge and increasing the tool's longevity due to reduced wear and tear. The tool can produce 404 UWO (unit watts out) and rotational speeds up to 1,650 RPM. It has a ½-inch keyless ratcheting chuck and an LED worklight built into its nose. This kit also comes with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
It has a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating on the Lowe's website with over 700 reviews. Customers generally claim that it is powerful, reliable, compact, and lightweight enough that it's handy to have for everyday tasks. There are a small number of scattered complaints, but nothing that seems consistent or important enough to raise concern.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit
The only thing better than a good drill is a good drill and impact driver combo. These specialized kits are DeWalt's bread and butter, and they are how a lot of new collectors are first introduced to the brand. One of the better deals that you can find right now is for the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit. This kit usually runs $249.00, but you can find it at Home Depot right now for $169.00.
The DeWalt Atomic series is specifically designed to be a collection of compact, high-performance tools with brushless motors that can take on heavy-duty workloads without taking up too much space in your toolbox. The kit in question includes a DeWalt DCD794 20V Max Atomic ½-inch Drill/Driver that has a 5.88-inch head length, making it even stubbier than the earlier model. Its brushless motor is able to generate the same 404 UWO and 1,650 RPM, and it also has an LED worklight. Then there's the DCF809B DeWalt 20V Max Atomic ¼-inch Compact Impact Driver. This one has a 5.1-inch head length and a brushless motor that can deliver up to 1,700 in-lbs of torque. It has a variable speed trigger, a quick-release hex collet, and its own LED worklight. Additionally, the kit includes two 20V Max 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a canvas contractor bag.
The kit has a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Home Depot's site from over 5,000 reviews, with 90% of buyers saying they would recommend it to others. Customers typically claim that the power and performance of these tools are more than satisfactory, while the compact designs make them easy to maneuver.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 10-inch Double Bevel Fixed Miter Saw
Stepping away from drills and drivers, one of the other tool types that DeWalt is best known for is its miter saws, with models like the DWS779 and DWS780 being among the most popular options the company sells. One of the newer models to hit the market is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 10-inch Double Bevel Fixed Miter Saw. It has an MSRP of $429.00, but you can currently find it at Ace Hardware, Amazon, ToolUp, and Acme Tools for $349.00, and you can even find it at ToolNut for $339.15.
The DCS714B 20V Max XR 10-inch Double Bevel Fixed Miter Saw promises a high number of cuts on a single charge from a 20V battery and an intuitive design that makes it easy to adjust miter and bevel angles. This is partially due to its cutline blade positioning system and its quick bevel adjustment system, which uses pawls for easy setting at 22.5 and 33.9-degree angles. It can cut up to 6 inches horizontally, 5 ¼ inches vertically, and 5 ¼ inches on crown nested pieces. It also has a dust collection port that boasts 97% efficiency.
This saw doesn't have many reviews on most sites just yet, but it has a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon and a 4.9 out of 5 on Home Depot. Users on these pages report that they're happy with the tool's power, performance, and overall ease of use. Many have also pointed out that its 34-pound weight (without the battery) makes it easy to transport around a work site.
DeWalt 20V Max Random Orbital Sander
A lot of projects involve smoothing out rough surfaces and edges, whether it's a small wooden shelf or a fiberglass car hood. There are several different kinds of sanders out there that can help you, but if you're only going to buy one, you might want to make it a random orbital sander. These rotate the sanding pad "randomly," which helps to reduce rings and sanding marks on the piece you're trying to finish. DeWalt's 20V Max Random Orbital Sander retails for $179.00, but it's currently almost half off on Amazon, where you can get it for just $92.99.
This is a brushless sander that has variable speed control with speeds ranging from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM (oscillations per minute). It's battery powered, but has a low-profile rubber-overmolded top handle with the battery port on the side. The tool uses replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pads, is dust sealed to prevent internal contamination, and comes with a port that fits a locking dust bag or can fit DeWalt's DWV010 or DWV012 dust collectors.
The sander has an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 13,000 reviews. The quality, basic functionality, ease of use, and value were all frequently praised in reviews. The few criticisms it received were usually about the tool going through batteries quickly or issues that some customers had with dust extraction.