How Often You Need To Replace Your Car's Air Freshener Depends On These Factors
Perhaps you work with a lot of strong-smelling chemicals, whether transporting them in your vehicle or using them directly to clean the interior. You might simply go on a lot of road trips, and so snack crumbs and the general dirt and detritus of the outdoors might leave a smelly mark on your vehicle after they've been cleaned away. For all of these reasons, many drivers consider an air freshener to be a crucial part of their driving experience, along with keeping odors at bay by using certain car cleaning tricks to keep seats smelling fresh.
Because it can be such a place-and-forget sort of accessory, you may not even notice that the time has come and gone to replace it. Perhaps, being so familiar with it, you might not really smell the difference as strongly as somebody who's a newer passenger in your car. Nose blindness can be very real and can make it difficult to tell when you need a change or a refill of your air freshener.
Because of this, we're going to examine variables that affect how often you need to replace it. It's far from an exact science, but there are some things you may be doing or not doing that you didn't realize may be affecting your scent's lifespan. Let's take a look at some of these factors, along with some things you can do to help ensure it lasts as long as it can and how lifespans differ among different types. From the positioning of the accessory in your vehicle to the ambient temperature, a lot of factors can affect the lifespan, whether it's a store-bought variety or even a make-your-own car air freshener.
Heat, sunlight, and other factors that can reduce the lifespan of your air freshener
It pays to monitor how much is left in your air freshener and top up or replace it as necessary. To get a better sense of when it's time to do this, you've got to be aware of the environmental factors that can limit how long it lasts. A major one that you might not have considered is the temperature.
You'll find that your air freshener's lifespan might be significantly reduced if left in direct sunlight or in particularly hot temperatures. A car air freshener works through evaporation. For the same reason that washing on the line can seem to dry very quickly on the hottest days, the chemicals in a car air freshener can evaporate far more quickly than they would in a cooler environment. As such, you might find that an air freshener will last you rather longer in the winter months than the summer. It's also for this reason that you might consider a different type of air freshener than the conventional hanging one, or place it somewhere other than the fully exposed, traditional in-the-window position, where the sun can get to it most.
On top of that, the evaporation process will be faster in a hot vehicle, even when it's not in direct sunlight. All in all, the hotter it is where you live, the more often you'll find yourself picking up replacement air fresheners. By the same token, an air freshener will typically last longer in less extreme temperatures. This also affects the scent's strength, as faster evaporation can make it more intense. The higher the concentration, the sooner a replacement may be needed.
The type of car air freshener can also have a big impact on how long it lasts
There are air fresheners with scents made from synthetic chemicals, and those crafted from natural ingredients. In the case of factory-created scents, they may also contain potentially harmful chemicals. A CDC study from Anne Steinemann et al concludes that some synthetic fresheners "emit a range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as terpenes (e.g., limonene, linalool, alpha-pinene, beta-pinene), including some VOCs classified as hazardous, such as acetaldehyde."
There are even some hidden dangers to that famous new car smell. From a simple timescale perspective, artificial scents are typically designed to be potent and long-lasting. It's also essential to remember that different types of car air fresheners will react differently and last longer or shorter as a result. With the simple 'hanging tree' cardboard design, removing it from the packaging gradually rather than all at once can be the best way to extend its lifespan.
If you have a different variety like a diffuser, it'll last much longer by default. According to Leafi, a model like this can last up to two months, compared to the week or so a user might get from a cheap hanging tree variety. A variety that clips to your vent, meanwhile, will tend to last up to about a month, with more frequent use of your AC limiting that. This is partially because these models are equipped with additional features, such as controls that enable different strength settings, giving the user some control over how much scent is released at a time and the ability to refill it as needed.