How Often You Need To Replace Your Car's Air Freshener Depends On These Factors

Perhaps you work with a lot of strong-smelling chemicals, whether transporting them in your vehicle or using them directly to clean the interior. You might simply go on a lot of road trips, and so snack crumbs and the general dirt and detritus of the outdoors might leave a smelly mark on your vehicle after they've been cleaned away. For all of these reasons, many drivers consider an air freshener to be a crucial part of their driving experience, along with keeping odors at bay by using certain car cleaning tricks to keep seats smelling fresh.

Because it can be such a place-and-forget sort of accessory, you may not even notice that the time has come and gone to replace it. Perhaps, being so familiar with it, you might not really smell the difference as strongly as somebody who's a newer passenger in your car. Nose blindness can be very real and can make it difficult to tell when you need a change or a refill of your air freshener.

Because of this, we're going to examine variables that affect how often you need to replace it. It's far from an exact science, but there are some things you may be doing or not doing that you didn't realize may be affecting your scent's lifespan. Let's take a look at some of these factors, along with some things you can do to help ensure it lasts as long as it can and how lifespans differ among different types. From the positioning of the accessory in your vehicle to the ambient temperature, a lot of factors can affect the lifespan, whether it's a store-bought variety or even a make-your-own car air freshener.