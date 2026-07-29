What Is The 35-Foot Rule For Hot Work & Why Is It Important?

There are some simple rules that tradespeople have to remember, such as the 90-minute rule with concrete. In hot work, essentially any job that requires an open flame or creates a risk of flying sparks like welding, there are some rather comprehensive safety measures that need to be adhered to, including the 35-foot rule.

The 35-foot rule is a way of ensuring that volatile objects or pieces of equipment that may be in the vicinity are at a safe-enough distance when the work is being done. Specifically, they must be at least 35 feet away from the source of flame that is being worked with. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that there are also certain conditions in which fire watchers are also necessary when cutting or welding, including when working with "appreciable combustible material" in construction contexts within 35 feet. This is also the case with certain combustibles that are further away than this but are at risk of igniting from flying sparks.

The frequency of fires, as the U.S. National Fire Protection Association makes clear, demonstrate just why this is so important. Between 2017 and 2021, just short of 4,000 U.S. structural fires associated with hot work were reported, with approximately 19 lives per year lost across the country. The more stringent and comprehensive safety measures are made, and the more universally they're employed and enforced, the more protection professionals have while performing hot work.