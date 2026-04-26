What Is The 90-Minute Rule For Concrete?

Mixing concrete for industrial purposes often requires heavy machinery. Specifically designed trucks are used to prepare the mixture, the volume of which is determined by a calculator. It is then poured to lay everything from a city sidewalk to a residential driveway. But there's more to the process, as workers often follow the 90-minute rule, which means that prepared concrete must be emptied from the mixing truck within 90 minutes after mixing begins.

The reason for this is due to how the mix behaves over time. A concrete mix is kept fresh with a consistent texture thanks to the spinning cement truck. The truck does its job by preparing the concrete to be poured, and once it's ready, the operator can release it accordingly. But after the 90-minute window closes, the mix isn't what it used to be and if poured after the fact, there's no guarantee it will set properly.

The 90-minute mix time keeps the cement loose, and easily workable, as the hydration process takes place. Without that process, the cement would become less fluid and eventually it could get firm, essentially "setting" in the truck's mixer. However, temperature fluctuations can also cause the same effect. Moisture loss is another problem for the mixer's contents, as it can directly affect how easily the concrete is poured. In the end, the longer the mix is in the truck, the more challenging everything becomes.